Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions inactives for Week 13 matchup vs. Jaguars

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will host the Jaguars on Sunday
  • The Lions have released their inactives list

In less than 2 hours, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 5-7 on the season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. Throughout the 2022 season, the Lions have been dealing with a ton of injuries, but they are finally starting to get healthy. The question is, will it end up being too little too late? Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions inactives list for their Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars was released.

This week's hottest stories
7 Michigan State players charged fo...
Detroit Lions inactives

Who is on the Detroit Lions inactives list for Week 13?

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their inactives list for their Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are the players who will be inactive for today’s game:

Featured Videos

gear up detroit shop
Detroit Lions Clutch
Detroit Lions inactives

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Jim Harbaugh NFL Report: Jim Harbaugh being considered by multiple NFL teams
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions inactives
Detroit Lions inactives for Week 13 matchup vs. Jaguars
Detroit Lions News
Jim Harbaugh NFL
Report: Jim Harbaugh being considered by multiple NFL teams
U of M
Jim Harbaugh Michigan
Why Jim Harbaugh left Big Ten Championship press conference early
U of M
College Football Playoff
Predicting the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups
College Sports
Lost your password?