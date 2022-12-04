Detroit Lions inactives for Week 13 matchup vs. Jaguars

In less than 2 hours, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 5-7 on the season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. Throughout the 2022 season, the Lions have been dealing with a ton of injuries, but they are finally starting to get healthy. The question is, will it end up being too little too late? Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions inactives list for their Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars was released.

Who is on the Detroit Lions inactives list for Week 13?

Here are the players who will be inactive for today’s game:

#JAXvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/0OuHnuKDLU — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 4, 2022