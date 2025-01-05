fb
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Inactives For Week 18 Matchup Vs. Vikings

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions gear up for their historic Sunday night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, the excitement is palpable. Both teams sit at 14-2, and the stakes couldn't be higher. The winner of this high-stakes matchup will not only clinch the NFC North title for the second consecutive year but also secure the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would guarantee a much-needed bye week ahead of the playoffs.

With all eyes on this pivotal game, the Lions will release their official list of inactives for the game at roughly 6:50 p.m. ET. This is critical information for fans and analysts alike as the Lions will be looking to field their best possible lineup for their winner-take-all contest against the Vikings.

Stay tuned and check back here at game time to find out which players will be inactive for the Lions in this highly anticipated matchup.

