Detroit Lions Inactives for Week 9 matchup vs. Packers

Later this afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win a game for the first time in what seems like forever when they host the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Following their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, the Lions are now an embarrassing 1-6 on the season, which is bad enough for dead last place in the entire National Football League. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions Inactives list for Week 9 was released, and as you can see, both RB D’Andre Swift are active. That being said, according to reports, he will be limited.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 9?

Here is the Detroit Lions Inactives list for their Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers:

#GBvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/HKra9cX7qY — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

How will the Lions use D’Andre Swift?

It is going to be very interesting to see how much the Lions decide to use D’Andre Swift against the Packers. Swift will reportedly be limited on Sunday as he continues to recover from shoulder/ankle injuries and the Lions do not want to push him too hard.

Jamaal Williams has been solid in place of Swift, but Swift, when healthy, has the ability to be dynamic in the Lions’ offense.

What impact will Swift have on Sunday against the Packers?

Time will tell.