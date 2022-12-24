Detroit Lions Inactives List for Christmas Eve matchup vs. Panthers

In under two hours, the Detroit Lions will take the field against the Carolina Panthers in a game that is extremely important for both teams. With a win, the Lions will have won seven of eight games to move to 8-7 on the season. That, coupled with two other things going the Lions’ way, would propel them into the final wild-card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions Inactives List was released for their Christmas Eve matchup against the Panthers.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Christmas Eve?

The Lions have released their Inactives List for today’s game, and as you can see, there are not really any surprises.

#DETvsCAR inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/pekZwVL7zr — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 24, 2022

Nation, do you think the Lions will get the job done against the Panthers to move to 8-7 on the season?