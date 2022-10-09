Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions Inactives List for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots has been released and the Lions are desperately going to need some players to step up if they are going to want to escape Foxborough with a much-needed win.

Featured Videos



After giving up 48 points in Week 4 to the Seattle Seahawks, the Lions (1-3) have put themselves in a position where they almost have to pick up a victory over the Patriots if they want to be a contender in 2022. If the Lions were to fall to the Patriots, there are going to face an uphill battle to get back into the race for a playoff spot.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5?

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 5 was released, and as you can see below, there are some key players on the offensive side of the ball who have been ruled OUT for today’s game against the Patriots.

Among those included on the Inactives List are RB D’Andre Swift, and WR DJ Chark.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is active, as is OG Jonah Jackson.

Here is today’s inactive list:

#DETvsNE inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/XtrQxPSaHD — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 9, 2022

How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Sunday’s game between the Lions and the Patriots.

What: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

Weather: 59 degrees, sunny (11 mph winds)

Television: FOX

Television Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Streaming Options: Detroit Lions’ mobile app and NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, list of other radio affiliates

Radio Broadcast Team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Point Spread: Patriots -3 (Via BetMGM)

Prediction:

Detroit Lions 27 (+3)

New England Patriots 24

Nation, what is your pick for Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?