Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 7 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions Inactives List for their Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has been released and the Lions are desperately going to need some players to step up if they are going to want to escape AT&T Stadium with a much-needed win. After putting up a goose egg in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, the Lions (1-4) have put themselves in a must-win position if they want to be a contender in 2022.

If the Lions were to fall to the Cowboys, there will be a slim to none chance of them playing meaningful football in December.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 7?

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 7 was released, and as you can see below, there are some key players who will not play in today’s game against the Cowboys.

Here are the players who will be inactive for today’s game against the Cowboys.

#DETvsDAL inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/C0KQ5IG2Xa — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 23, 2022

Nation, do you think the Lions will pick up a must-needed win over the Cowboys?