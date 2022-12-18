Detroit Lions inactives list released for matchup vs. Jets

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and keep their NFL playoff hopes alive. A loss would drop the Lions to 6-8 on the season and their playoff chances were dropped to about 9%. Just moments ago, the Lions released their inactives list for today’s matchup against the Jets.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List against the Jets?

The Detroit Lions inactives list was just tweeted out for today’s game against the New York Jets, and as you can see, there are no huge surprises.

#DETvsNYJ inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/p48t7ahf3O

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Jets to move to 7-7 on the season?