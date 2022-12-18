Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions inactives list released for matchup vs. Jets

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  The Lions take on the Jets on Sunday
  The Lions have released their inactives list for today's game

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and keep their NFL playoff hopes alive. A loss would drop the Lions to 6-8 on the season and their playoff chances were dropped to about 9%. Just moments ago, the Lions released their inactives list for today’s matchup against the Jets.

Detroit Lions Inactives

Who is on the Detroit Lions Inactives List against the Jets?

The Detroit Lions inactives list was just tweeted out for today’s game against the New York Jets, and as you can see, there are no huge surprises.

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Jets to move to 7-7 on the season?

Detroit Lions inactives

