Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 6 Matchup vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions have officially released their inactives list ahead of tonight’s Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, and this matchup marks a huge test for Dan Campbell’s 4-1 Lions as they look to make a statement in prime time against Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champions.

Detroit Lions Inactives vs. Chiefs

Injury Context Heading Into the Game

Detroit entered Week 6 dealing with a long list of injuries. Earlier this weekend, the team downgraded several key players — including Taylor Decker (shoulder), Giovanni Manu (knee), and Avonte Maddox (hamstring) — to OUT.

They joined Sione Vaki, Zach Cunningham, and Terrion Arnold, all of whom were ruled out on Friday. Meanwhile, safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph were listed as questionable, leaving their status uncertain until the final hour.

With so many names sidelined, Detroit elevated Devin Cochran and Arthur Maulet from the practice squad to bolster depth on both sides of the ball.

What It Means for the Lions

Even with a depleted lineup, expect Dan Campbell’s crew to play their brand of football, physical, fast, and fearless. The Chiefs’ offense presents one of the toughest challenges in the league, but the Lions have proven all season that they can rise to the occasion, regardless of adversity.

Once the official inactives list is confirmed, we’ll update this article with the full details. Stay tuned for live updates and analysis throughout Sunday Night Football.