Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 9 Matchup vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are back in action this afternoon, taking on the Minnesota Vikings in a crucial NFC North showdown at Ford Field. With both teams coming off the bye looking to make a statement, all eyes are on which players will be available and which won’t.

Detroit officially released its inactives list just ahead of kickoff.

Lions Week 9 Inactives vs. Vikings

Pre-Game Injury Notes

The Lions entered Week 9 dealing with several key injuries, particularly on defense. Earlier in the week, Dan Campbell confirmed that safety Daniel Thomas would miss another game as he continues to recover from injury. Kerby Joseph, Craig Reynolds, and Malcolm Rodriguez were also ruled out on Friday’s final injury report, limiting Detroit’s defensive and special teams depth heading into the matchup.

Linebacker Ty Summers was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to help fill the gap, while the team opted to stay patient with a few other players still working their way back to full health.

Lions Health Trending Up Overall

Despite the injuries, Campbell has remained upbeat about his roster depth, praising Brad Holmes and the front office for keeping the team well-stocked with versatile contributors.

“I love where we’re at,” Campbell said earlier this week. “I think the roster is healthy, I think it’s in a good position, and I think we have depth. Brad and Ray (Agnew) are always looking to improve it — that’s what they do best.”

The Lions’ depth on both sides of the ball has been a defining strength throughout the 2025 season. Players like Jack Campbell, Amik Robertson, and Brian Branch have continued to elevate their play, ensuring the team doesn’t skip a beat even when injuries strike.

The Big Picture

At 5–2, the Lions are looking to keep pace in the race for the conference’s top seed. Facing a divisional opponent like Minnesota means every inactive spot could carry serious weight, especially in the trenches and secondary where both teams have battled injuries.

Once the official inactives are announced, this post will be updated with the full list of players unavailable for today’s game.