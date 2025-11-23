Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 12 Matchup vs. Giants

In less than two hours, the Detroit Lions will take the field against the New York Giants in what many are calling a ‘must-win’ game for the home team. Following their 16-9 loss the Eagles on Sunday Night Football, the Lions dropped to 6-4. More importantly, with that loss, the Lions are now sitting in third place in the NFC North (trailing Chicago and Green Bay), and if the playoffs started today, they would be sitting on the outside looking in.

Detroit Lions Inactive List

Just moments ago, the Lions released their Week 12 Inactives List, so we now now exactly who will and will not be suiting up for today’s game at Ford Field.

Here is the Lions Week 12 Inactives List:

Bottom Line

With a win (and some help from the Steelers and Vikings), the Lions could be back in first place in the NFC North heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers.