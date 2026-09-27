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TodayLionsvs NYJ · 1:00 PMStarts in 1h 24m · FOX

Detroit Lions Week 3 Inactives List Includes a Surprise

DETROIT LIONS — INACTIVES LIST
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The Detroit Lions have announced their inactive list for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Ford Field.

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Detroit will be without six players as it looks to bounce back from its loss to the Buffalo Bills and improve to 2-1.

Lions Week 3 Inactives

PlayerPosition
Ben BartchOffensive Line
Tyler ConklinTight End
Bishop FitzgeraldSafety
Ahmed HassaneinEDGE
Devin WhiteLinebacker
Mekhi WingoDefensive Line

Bartch was ruled out Friday with a foot injury after missing practice throughout the week. The Lions previously listed safety Thomas Harper as out with an ankle injury, but he is not on Sunday’s inactive list after being placed on injured reserve.

Fitzgerald’s Detroit debut will have to wait after the Lions recently signed the safety off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. Meanwhile, Detroit will also be without depth at tight end, linebacker and along the defensive front.

The Lions and Jets are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Detroit will wear its traditional blue jerseys with silver pants for the home matchup.

For more on the matchup, check out the official Lions game-day page and Detroit’s final Week 3 injury report. Lions fans can also revisit DSN’s coverage of Detroit’s Week 3 uniform combination and Avonte Maddox’s season-ending injury.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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