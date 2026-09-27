Detroit Lions Week 3 Inactives List Includes a Surprise

The Detroit Lions have announced their inactive list for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Ford Field.

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Detroit will be without six players as it looks to bounce back from its loss to the Buffalo Bills and improve to 2-1.

Lions Week 3 Inactives

Player Position Ben Bartch Offensive Line Tyler Conklin Tight End Bishop Fitzgerald Safety Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Devin White Linebacker Mekhi Wingo Defensive Line

Bartch was ruled out Friday with a foot injury after missing practice throughout the week. The Lions previously listed safety Thomas Harper as out with an ankle injury, but he is not on Sunday’s inactive list after being placed on injured reserve.

Fitzgerald’s Detroit debut will have to wait after the Lions recently signed the safety off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. Meanwhile, Detroit will also be without depth at tight end, linebacker and along the defensive front.

The Lions and Jets are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Detroit will wear its traditional blue jerseys with silver pants for the home matchup.

For more on the matchup, check out the official Lions game-day page and Detroit’s final Week 3 injury report. Lions fans can also revisit DSN’s coverage of Detroit’s Week 3 uniform combination and Avonte Maddox’s season-ending injury.