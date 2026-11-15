Detroit Lions Inactives for Matchup vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions have officially announced their inactive players for Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, and there is some very good news for Detroit’s offense.

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As expected, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is ACTIVE and will suit up against New England. St. Brown had been listed as questionable with a rib injury after being limited in practice throughout the week, but he has been cleared to play.

Running back Sione Vaki, who was also listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is active as well. That gives head coach Dan Campbell two additional offensive weapons as the Lions look to extend their four-game winning streak.

Detroit Lions Inactives vs. Patriots

According to the team’s official announcement, the following six players will not suit up against New England:

Player Position Keith Abney II Cornerback Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Cade Mays Center Amen Ogbongbemiga Linebacker D.J. Reed Cornerback Mekhi Wingo Defensive line

Mays (ankle) and Reed (hip) had already been ruled out earlier in the week, so their inclusion on the inactive list comes as no surprise. Meanwhile, Abney, Hassanein, Ogbongbemiga, and Wingo are additional game-day scratches.

Safety Kerby Joseph, who is still working his way back from a knee injury, will also miss Sunday’s game. Joseph remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list and therefore does not appear among Detroit’s six official game-day inactives.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Ready to Go

The biggest takeaway from Detroit’s inactive announcement is that St. Brown is good to go despite his rib injury. The Lions’ leading receiver has been one of Jared Goff’s most dependable weapons, and having him available is a significant boost against New England.

As noted in Detroit’s final injury report on Friday, St. Brown was limited throughout the week, leaving some uncertainty about his status. Fortunately for Detroit, that concern has now been put to rest.

The Lions enter Sunday’s game with a 6-2 record, while the Patriots sit at 5-4. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich, with the game televised on FOX.