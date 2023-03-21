Detroit Lions included in most improved position groups list

The first wave of the 2023 free-agency period is in the books, and despite Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell hinting that they would not be huge players in free agency, the Detroit Lions have been making moves. In fact, the Lions have added three potential starting defensive backs by signing Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Emmanuel Mosely to solidify their secondary. According to Pro Football Focus, the Lions' secondary is one of the most-improved units in the NFL so far this offseason.

Key Points:

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

Heading into free agency, the Lions were in dire need of help in their secondary, and that is exactly what Holmes had addressed thus far. In fact, according to PFF, the Lions' secondary is one of the most improved units in the NFL at this point of the offseason.

From Pro Football Focus:

Detroit’s moves to build the secondary through the draft have been a mixed bag, but rather than pigeonhole themselves into needing to get an impact corner in the first round, they added a pair of veterans in Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley to ensure that the baseline of play from the group is dramatically higher in 2023. Moseley has allowed a passer rating of 82.8 into his coverage for his entire career and Sutton has multiple seasons with an above-average PFF coverage grade playing both outside and in the slot. Between those two players, the Lions know their cornerbacks are capable, and now can truly draft the best player available rather than chase the need to fill a weak spot.

Bottom Line: Detroit Lions have improved their secondary for 2023

