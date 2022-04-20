Detroit Lions included in odds to land WR Deebo Samuel

Odds released for Deebo Samuel’s next team if he is traded

Earlier today, news broke that WR Deebo Samuel has told the San Francisco 49ers that he would like to be traded before the start of the 2022 season.

Following the news, everybody began speculating as to where Samuel may land if he is indeed traded by the 49ers.

Well, BetOnline has released odds for Samuel’s next team if he is traded and as you can see below, the Indianapolis Colts (+450) are the current favorite.

In case you were wondering, the Detroit Lions are listed at 12/1 (+1200) to land Samuel.

Deebo Samuel's next team if traded odds (via @betonline_ag): Colts (+450)

Jets (+500)

Chiefs (+550)

Saints (+550)

Packers (+600)

Eagles (+800)

Ravens (10/1)

Falcons (12/1)

Lions (12/1)

Steelers (12/1)

Browns (16/1)

Patriots (16/1)

Broncos (20/1)

Cardinals (20/1)

Texans (20/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) April 20, 2022

From Earlier:

Deebo Samuel could be the Detroit Lions next offensive superstar

Here we go!

Just moments ago, news broke that WR Deebo Samuel has told the San Francisco 49ers that he wants to be traded before the start of the 2022 season.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him. He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

Upon that news breaking, fan bases from around the league, including fans of our Detroit Lions rushed to social media to beg for their team to call the 49ers immediately to get a deal done.

Embed from Getty Images

Many Lions fans believe that adding a star wide receiver is a priority (I do not) and that Samuel would be a perfect fit as he can do it all.

In order for the Lions to land Samuel, they would likely have to give up a package that would start with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and would almost certainly include additional draft capital.

As always, my belief is that it is never a great idea to spend a ton of capital (either salary cap space or draft) on the wide receiver position so this would be a no-go for me.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Lions trade for Deebo Samuel? If so, what is the maximum package that you would offer the 49ers?

Embed from Getty Images

NFL Draft Betting: The 2 Best Bets in the Top-5 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-five pick market.

It excludes Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who is -170 to be the first pick of the draft). Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL DraftTop 5 Pick Odds FanDuelSportsbookOdds Travon Walker -700 Ikem Ekwonu -250 Kayvon Thibodeaux -160 Evan Neal -140 Ahmad Gardner +100 Charles Cross +350 Jermaine Johnson +350 Malik Willis +400 Kyle Hamilton +400 Garrett Wilson +700 Drake London +700 Kenny Pickett +700 Jameson Williams +2000 Derek Stingley Jr. +2000 Jordan Davis +3000 Treylon Burks +3000 Chris Olave +5000 Devin Lloyd +5000

While there are heavy odds on Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker (-700), he ranks fifth on NFL Mock Draft Database’s big board. To be fair, he is oft projected to go second overall to the Detroit Lions. Grinding the Mocks puts Walker fourth overall with an expected draft position of 5.2, so that one’s tough to back at such steep odds.

Click here to read the rest