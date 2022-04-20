in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions included in odds to land WR Deebo Samuel

Plenty of teams would love to have Samuel on their offense

Odds released for Deebo Samuel’s next team if he is traded

Earlier today, news broke that WR Deebo Samuel has told the San Francisco 49ers that he would like to be traded before the start of the 2022 season.

Following the news, everybody began speculating as to where Samuel may land if he is indeed traded by the 49ers.

Well, BetOnline has released odds for Samuel’s next team if he is traded and as you can see below, the Indianapolis Colts (+450) are the current favorite.

In case you were wondering, the Detroit Lions are listed at 12/1 (+1200) to land Samuel.

From Earlier:

Deebo Samuel could be the Detroit Lions next offensive superstar

Here we go!

Just moments ago, news broke that WR Deebo Samuel has told the San Francisco 49ers that he wants to be traded before the start of the 2022 season.

Upon that news breaking, fan bases from around the league, including fans of our Detroit Lions rushed to social media to beg for their team to call the 49ers immediately to get a deal done.

Embed from Getty Images

Many Lions fans believe that adding a star wide receiver is a priority (I do not) and that Samuel would be a perfect fit as he can do it all.

In order for the Lions to land Samuel, they would likely have to give up a package that would start with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and would almost certainly include additional draft capital.

As always, my belief is that it is never a great idea to spend a ton of capital (either salary cap space or draft) on the wide receiver position so this would be a no-go for me.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Lions trade for Deebo Samuel? If so, what is the maximum package that you would offer the 49ers?

Embed from Getty Images

NFL Draft Betting: The 2 Best Bets in the Top-5 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-five pick market.

It excludes Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who is -170 to be the first pick of the draft). Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL DraftTop 5 Pick Odds FanDuelSportsbookOdds
Travon Walker -700
Ikem Ekwonu -250
Kayvon Thibodeaux -160
Evan Neal -140
Ahmad Gardner +100
Charles Cross +350
Jermaine Johnson +350
Malik Willis +400
Kyle Hamilton +400
Garrett Wilson +700
Drake London +700
Kenny Pickett +700
Jameson Williams +2000
Derek Stingley Jr. +2000
Jordan Davis +3000
Treylon Burks +3000
Chris Olave +5000
Devin Lloyd +5000

While there are heavy odds on Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker (-700), he ranks fifth on NFL Mock Draft Database’s big board. To be fair, he is oft projected to go second overall to the Detroit LionsGrinding the Mocks puts Walker fourth overall with an expected draft position of 5.2, so that one’s tough to back at such steep odds.

Click here to read the rest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Former Zamboni driver Al Sobotka is ‘devastated’ after being fired by Detroit Red Wings