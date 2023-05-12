Heading into Week 18 of the 2022 regular season, the Detroit Lions were still alive for a berth in the NFL Playoffs. In order for that to happen, the Los Angeles Rams had to beat the Seattle Seahawks and the Lions had to beat the Green Bay Packers of Sunday Night Football. As you know, the Rams did not do their part, and the Lions were officially eliminated from the playoffs before they even took the field against the Packers. But the Packers were still playing for a spot in the playoffs, and the Lions were not about to let Aaron Rodgers and company have a crack at the Super Bowl.

Key Points

The Lions were still in contention for a playoff spot heading into Week 18 of the 2022 regular season, but their hopes were dashed when the Los Angeles Rams failed to defeat the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite being eliminated from the playoffs, the Lions were determined to prevent the Green Bay Packers, who were still playing for a playoff spot, from advancing further and potentially reaching the Super Bowl.

According to an article on NFL.com, the Lions' Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Packers in 2023 is considered the “Top Revenge” game of the season.

Detroit Lions included in ‘Top Revenge' game of 2023

According to an article posted on NFL.com, the Detroit Lions Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup is ranked as the “Top Revenge” game of 2023.

- Advertisement -

From NFL.com:

If the NFL were professional wrestling, the Lions would “owe” the Packers a win for beating them in the Week 18 finale last year. You might have heard me say this before, but only the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs had a better ending to their season than the Lions. Detroit beat its rival, a team that has really hounded the Motor City for years. The Lions became one of the most beloved teams in the NFL — and seemingly helped send Aaron Rodgers out of town without one last playoff appearance. Now Detroit heads into the 2023 season as a sentimental favorite. Of the two games scheduled between the teams this season, we'll zero in on the contest in Green Bay, where Jared Goff was last seen shouting “I own you!” at Cheeseheads. (OK, he didn't do that — but he could have.) Coming three weeks after Detroit faces the Chiefs in the 2023 Kickoff Game, this contest will offer the Lions a nice chance to wrap September by really announcing their presence. Which, OK, wouldn't really be revenge for the most recent game, since Detroit obviously won that, but would be a spicy outcome nonetheless.

Other Revenge Games for the Detroit Lions

In addition to the TNF game against the Packers, there are three other Lions games included in the Top Revenge games of the 2023 season, including the following.

Week 11 vs. Bears

Week 14 at Bears

Week 13 at Saints