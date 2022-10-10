Detroit Lions included on ‘Time to Panic?!’ list

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would get off to a hot start and eventually make a run at a wild-card playoff spot.

Instead, the Lions are now 1-4 and they are dead last in the NFC North.

Where do the Lions fall on the ‘Time to Panic?!’ list?

On Monday, Adam Schein of NFL.com released an article in which he mentions nine teams that are off to a slower-than-expected start to the 2022 season.

Coming in at No. 6 on the list is the Detroit Lions, who are off to a 1-4 start following their embarrassing 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

Up next for the Lions is a much-needed bye week, where they hope to get healthy and regroup after their rough start.

Following the bye week, the Lions will travel to Texas, where they will take on the red-hot Dallas Cowboys.

Nation, do you think the Lions should be in “panic” mode or do you think they will figure out a way to right the ship before it is too late?