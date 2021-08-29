Detroit Lions initial 53-man roster could be missing a position

The 2021 preseason is over for the Detroit Lions and they now have until 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 31 to trim their roster down to 53 players.

But when the initial 53-man roster is released, do not be surprised if a position is missing. Specifically, do not be surprised if the roster is void of a long snapper.

Now, you may be wondering what in the heck I am talking about but let me explain.

The Lions are currently in a bind with a couple of players who are eligible to be placed on injured reserve. Those players are OL Logan Stenberg and DL Da’Shawn Hand, who are both dealing with injuries.

The problem is, if either Stenberg or Hand are placed on injured reserve before the 4 p.m. deadline on Aug. 31, they would not be eligible to return at all this season for the Lions. But, if either makes the initial 53-man roster, they could then be placed on injured reserve following the deadline, which would allow them to return to action (with the Lions) in 2021.

Personally, I think the Lions will cut Stenberg but I do believe they want to keep Hand along a bit longer along with either Bruce Hector or Kevin Strong. (I prefer Strong).

In order to do so, the Lions could elect to cut the only long snapper they currently have on the roster, Scott Daly. Daly would almost certainly clear waivers and then, when the Lions place Hand on injured reserve after the cuts, Daly could be re-signed. Or, even if Daly is snagged by another team, the Lions could sign another long snapper who was cut by another team. That, or they could bring back Don Muhlbach!

Stay tuned folks, this is going to be a fun week!