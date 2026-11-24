The Detroit Lions have released their initial injury report ahead of Thursday’s massive Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, and there are several names worth monitoring.

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Coming off Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions (8-2) have a short turnaround before hosting the Bears (8-2) at Ford Field. According to the team’s official injury report, four defensive players were listed as non-participants Monday, while tight end Sam LaPorta was limited.

Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) waves at fans after 19-9 win over Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Initial Thanksgiving Day Injury Report

Position Player Injury Monday* S Chuck Clark Hamstring No Practice DT Skyler Gill-Howard Knee No Practice CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Shoulder No Practice EDGE DJ Wonnum Back No Practice TE Sam LaPorta Ankle Limited Practice CB Khalil Dorsey Wrist Full Practice CB D.J. Reed Hip Full Practice

The Lions conducted a walkthrough Monday. All practice participation designations are estimates rather than results from a full practice.

Several Key Defenders Worth Monitoring

The biggest concern from Monday’s report is that all four non-participants play defense, including Chuck Clark and DJ Wonnum. Both contributed to Sunday’s victory over Tampa Bay, making their availability especially important with another game just days away.

On the positive side, D.J. Reed was listed as a full participant despite his hip injury. That’s encouraging news for a Detroit secondary that recently received another positive update regarding Kerby Joseph.

Sam LaPorta’s ankle injury is also worth watching, although his estimated limited participation is more encouraging than a non-participation designation. Detroit will continue evaluating its injured players as the week progresses.

The Lions are coming off a game in which they had several injury concerns entering the matchup, and this quick turnaround only adds to the challenge.

Lions and Bears Meet Thursday at Ford Field

Detroit and Chicago will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, with the game televised nationally on CBS. With both teams entering at 8-2, the health of Detroit’s roster could play an important role in the NFC North showdown.