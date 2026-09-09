Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 1 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions’ first Week 1 injury report is here, and the most encouraging part may be what is missing from it.

Detroit listed no players as non-participants Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s opener against the New Orleans Saints. Christian Izien, rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo were estimated as limited participants, while five other players received full-participation designations on the Lions’ initial report.

There is an important qualifier: Detroit did not actually practice Wednesday, so every designation is an estimation of what participation would have looked like during a normal practice.

Still, the report provides useful information after an August filled with injury questions. Izien had previously been a legitimate Week 1 concern after suffering a groin injury, while rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder missed much of camp because of a hamstring injury.

Derrick Moore Is the New Name to Watch

Moore being listed with a hamstring injury is probably the most notable development. The rookie currently sits behind Aidan Hutchinson on Detroit’s official defensive depth chart and is expected to have a role in the edge rotation.

The good news is that Moore was estimated as limited rather than out. Thursday’s actual practice should provide a much better indication of whether this is routine Week 1 maintenance or something that could affect his availability.

The secondary news is largely positive. Thomas Harper, Keith Abney II and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. were all listed as full participants. That is particularly useful for a Detroit defensive backfield already operating without Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch. Rakestraw previously dealt with a lower-leg injury during training camp, while Harper entered camp as one of Detroit’s experienced safety options after making nine starts last season.

Detroit Lions Week 1 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Christian Izien DB Groin LP Derrick Moore EDGE Hamstring LP Mekhi Wingo DL Groin LP Keith Abney II CB Hand FP Thomas Harper S Ankle FP Trevor Nowaske LB Knee FP Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Ankle FP Jimmy Rolder LB Hamstring FP

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Participation designations are estimations.

Rolder’s full designation is especially encouraging after Detroit spent much of August waiting for the fourth-round pick to recover. Dan Campbell previously indicated that Rolder was progressing but unlikely to return before the end of camp, making his Week 1 recovery timeline worth tracking.

Wednesday’s report is a good start. Thursday’s practice is the one that will tell us considerably more.