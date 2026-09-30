The Detroit Lions released their initial Week 4 injury report Wednesday as they begin preparations for Sunday night’s road matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

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For a team that has spent far too much time discussing injuries over the last couple of seasons, Wednesday’s report is refreshingly short. Only three players are listed. Offensive lineman Ben Bartch and EDGE D.J. Wonnum did not practice, while starting cornerback D.J. Reed was a limited participant.

Here is Detroit’s initial Week 4 practice report:

Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Ben Bartch OL Foot NP — — — D.J. Wonnum EDGE Back NP — — — D.J. Reed CB Rib LP — — —

NP = Did Not Participate | LP = Limited Participation | FP = Full Participation

D.J. Wonnum Is the New Name to Watch

Wonnum’s absence is easily the most notable development on Wednesday’s report.

The veteran EDGE is dealing with a back injury after delivering his best performance of the young season in Detroit’s 31-24 victory over the New York Jets. Wonnum recorded his first two sacks of the season Sunday and played 44 of Detroit’s 66 defensive snaps. His status carries a little extra intrigue this week.

Wonnum spent the previous two seasons with Carolina before signing with Detroit, and he made it pretty clear after Sunday’s victory that he was looking forward to returning to face his former team.

“I’m excited to go back,” Wonnum said while discussing Sunday’s matchup. “Sunday Night Football game, I get to see – get to dominate, I’m going to go do my thing, for sure.”

Now he’ll need to get healthy enough to do it. Detroit signed Wonnum during the offseason as part of its effort to finally provide Aidan Hutchinson with more help off the edge, an area that was one of the Lions’ biggest position battles entering training camp.

Thursday’s practice should give us a better indication of whether Wednesday was precautionary or the beginning of a legitimate concern.

Ben Bartch Remains Sidelined

Bartch’s absence is less surprising. The veteran offensive lineman missed all three practices last week because of his foot injury before Detroit officially ruled him out against the Jets. He remained sidelined Wednesday.

Detroit has managed its offensive-line injuries reasonably well through the opening weeks, but getting Bartch back would provide another useful option up front. His inability to begin Week 4 on the practice field means his progress Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring.

The encouraging part of Wednesday’s report is how many names are no longer on it. Detroit had eight players listed on its initial Week 3 report. That list included Alim McNeill, Christian Mahogany, Blake Miller, Tate Ratledge, Ahmed Hassanein, Hogan Hatten and Thomas Harper in addition to Bartch.

None of those players besides Bartch appears on Wednesday’s Week 4 report. That’s progress.

D.J. Reed Limited With Rib Injury

Reed rounds out the report with a rib injury, but the veteran cornerback was at least able to practice on a limited basis. Considering the state of Detroit’s secondary, keeping Reed on the field would obviously be significant.

Reed has started all three games for the Lions and has recorded 24 tackles and two passes defended. Detroit’s official depth chart lists Reed as a starting outside cornerback, making his status something to monitor as the week progresses. The Lions could use him Sunday night.

Carolina quarterback Bryce Young enters the matchup having thrown for 939 yards and seven touchdowns through three games, although he is also dealing with a knee issue. Young was a full participant in Carolina’s Wednesday walkthrough, while the Panthers had several other starters unable to participate.

For Detroit, however, Wednesday provided more good news than bad. Three players on the initial injury report is manageable. Now the Lions will hope that list gets shorter, rather than longer, before they head to Carolina.