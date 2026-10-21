fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 22 at VAN · 10:00 PM3-3Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 24 vs IU · 12:00 PM4-2Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 24 at UCLA · 3:30 PM2-5Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 22 at VAN · 10:00 PM3-3

Detroit Lions Initial Week 7 Injury Report

Detroit Lions Injury Report
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, October 21, ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers. The early report features encouraging news for two important players, along with one potential concern in Detroit’s secondary.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Defensive back Brian Branch (Achilles) and center Cade Mays (wrist) were both listed as full participants, while cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) was limited.

However, there is an important distinction: The Lions did not actually practice Wednesday. All participation designations were estimates of what players would have been able to do had the team held a full practice.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: October 21, 2026

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Rock Ya-SinCBHamstringLP
Brian BranchDBAchillesFP
Cade MaysCWristFP

Wednesday’s participation levels are estimates because Detroit did not practice.

Injury report key: FP = Full Participation; LP = Limited Participation.

Branch’s estimated full participation is particularly encouraging as he works toward returning from his Achilles injury. His presence would provide a significant boost to a Detroit secondary preparing to face Green Bay’s passing attack.

Mays also received a positive designation despite dealing with a wrist injury. His availability will be important as Detroit looks to maintain stability along its offensive line.

Meanwhile, Ya-Sin’s hamstring injury is worth monitoring throughout the remainder of the week, especially given the importance of defensive back depth against the Packers.

The Lions’ Thursday and Friday injury reports should provide a clearer picture of each player’s availability.

3 Key Points

  • Brian Branch was estimated as a full participant despite his Achilles injury.
  • Cade Mays also received a full participation designation, while Rock Ya-Sin was listed as limited.
  • Detroit did not practice Wednesday, meaning all designations were estimates rather than actual practice participation.

The Lions will continue preparing for their matchup against the Packers, with Thursday’s injury report providing the next important update on the team’s health.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy