The Detroit Lions released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, October 21, ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers. The early report features encouraging news for two important players, along with one potential concern in Detroit’s secondary.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Defensive back Brian Branch (Achilles) and center Cade Mays (wrist) were both listed as full participants, while cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) was limited.

However, there is an important distinction: The Lions did not actually practice Wednesday. All participation designations were estimates of what players would have been able to do had the team held a full practice.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: October 21, 2026

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Rock Ya-Sin CB Hamstring LP — — — Brian Branch DB Achilles FP — — — Cade Mays C Wrist FP — — —

Wednesday’s participation levels are estimates because Detroit did not practice.

Injury report key: FP = Full Participation; LP = Limited Participation.

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Trending in the Right Direction

Branch’s estimated full participation is particularly encouraging as he works toward returning from his Achilles injury. His presence would provide a significant boost to a Detroit secondary preparing to face Green Bay’s passing attack.

Mays also received a positive designation despite dealing with a wrist injury. His availability will be important as Detroit looks to maintain stability along its offensive line.

Meanwhile, Ya-Sin’s hamstring injury is worth monitoring throughout the remainder of the week, especially given the importance of defensive back depth against the Packers.

The Lions’ Thursday and Friday injury reports should provide a clearer picture of each player’s availability.

3 Key Points

Brian Branch was estimated as a full participant despite his Achilles injury.

was estimated as a full participant despite his Achilles injury. Cade Mays also received a full participation designation, while Rock Ya-Sin was listed as limited.

also received a full participation designation, while Rock Ya-Sin was listed as limited. Detroit did not practice Wednesday, meaning all designations were estimates rather than actual practice participation.

The Lions will continue preparing for their matchup against the Packers, with Thursday’s injury report providing the next important update on the team’s health.