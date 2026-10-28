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Detroit Lions Initial Week 8 Injury Report

Detroit Lions Injury Report
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The Detroit Lions have released their initial Week 8 injury report ahead of Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, and several big names are on the list.

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According to Detroit’s Wednesday practice report, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown were among seven players who did not participate, while three others were limited.

There was also some encouraging news regarding All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph.

Detroit Lions Week 8 Injury Report

Here is the complete Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, October 28:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.CBAnkleLP
Kerby JosephSKneeLP
Jacob SaylorsRBNeckLP
Jahmyr GibbsRBShoulderNP
Aidan HutchinsonEDGERestNP
Alim McNeillDLRestNP
Penei SewellTRestNP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRAnkleNP
Tyleik WilliamsDLIllnessNP
DJ WonnumEDGERestNP

LP = Limited Participation | NP = Did Not Participate

The biggest concerns involve Gibbs and St. Brown, two of Detroit’s most important offensive weapons.

Gibbs was listed with a shoulder injury, while St. Brown missed practice because of an ankle issue. Neither player’s availability for Sunday has been determined.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson, McNeill, Sewell, and Wonnum were all listed with rest designations, meaning their absences were not attributed to injuries.

Williams was sidelined by an illness.

Kerby Joseph Returns to Practice

One of the most encouraging developments involves Joseph, who was officially designated to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday.

As we reported earlier today, Joseph returned to the practice field after missing more than a year because of a lingering knee injury.

His limited participation represents a significant step forward, although it does not guarantee he will play against Minnesota.

With Brian Branch already back in the lineup, Joseph’s eventual return could provide another major boost to Detroit’s secondary.

Lions Face Huge NFC North Test

The Lions will host the Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in one of the biggest matchups of the young season.

Detroit enters the game at 4-2 following its 20-17 victory over Green Bay, while Minnesota sits atop the division at 6-0.

As we recently covered, Joseph is eager to return, but the Lions must continue making careful decisions regarding their injured players.

With several key contributors appearing on Wednesday’s report, Thursday and Friday’s practice updates will be particularly important.

The official NFL schedule confirms Sunday’s matchup, but the biggest question between now and kickoff will be the health of Detroit’s offensive stars.

Gibbs and St. Brown are the two names Lions fans will be watching most closely as the week progresses.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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