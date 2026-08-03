Trio of Detroit Lions Suffer Injuries During First Padded Practice

The Detroit Lions’ first padded practice of training camp came with three more injury concerns Monday afternoon.

Wide receiver Lawrence Keys and tight end Anthony Firkser both left the session early with leg injuries, according to the team. Running back Sione Vaki also departed after being poked in the eye.

All three players were being evaluated after practice. The Lions had not announced the severity of any of the injuries or potential recovery timelines as of Monday afternoon.

Anthony Firkser’s Exit Adds to Tight End Concerns

Firkser’s injury arrives at a rough time for Detroit’s tight end room.

Rookie Miles Kitselman is already expected to be sidelined “for a while” with a leg injury, while Tyler Conklin has also been working his way back from an injury. Detroit signed Nick Muse on Monday to provide another healthy option behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.

Firkser had been making the most of his opportunity before leaving Monday’s practice. The veteran caught two touchdowns during Sunday’s red-zone work and had been providing reliable depth with the first and second units.

Losing him for any meaningful amount of time would make an already thin position even thinner.

Lawrence Keys Fighting for a Roster Spot

Keys entered training camp in a crowded competition near the bottom of Detroit’s receiver depth chart.

The former Tulane receiver is battling Tom Kennedy, Dominic Lovett, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and others for one of the final roster spots. Detroit signed Keys in June after Kendrick Law suffered a torn ACL, giving him a late opportunity to make an impression.

That makes every missed practice costly.

Established starters can afford to lose a few August repetitions. A player trying to convince coaches he belongs on the 53-man roster does not have the same luxury.

Sione Vaki’s Eye Injury Bears Watching

Vaki’s injury sounds less alarming than the two leg issues, but the Lions will still want to ensure there is no lingering damage.

The third-year running back has received additional offensive work while Jahmyr Gibbs remains out of practice. Vaki also carries significant value on special teams, where he earned PFWA All-Rookie recognition in 2024 and led Detroit with eight special-teams tackles during his first season.

Detroit needs him available, especially while Gibbs’ return date remains uncertain.

Bottom Line

The Lions’ first padded practice produced three new injury evaluations involving Lawrence Keys, Anthony Firkser and Sione Vaki.

There is no reason to assume the worst until Dan Campbell provides more information. Still, the timing is frustrating for a team already managing several injuries, especially at tight end.

For Keys and Firkser, missed time could directly affect their roster chances. For Vaki, Detroit will hope the eye issue proves to be nothing more than a brief scare.