Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 Starters in Jeopardy of Missing Week 11 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions released their updated Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Three players, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Sam LaPorta, remained non-participants for the second straight day.
Detroit Lions Week 11 Injury Report (Thursday)
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|knee
|NP
|NP
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|back
|NP
|NP
|Pat O’Connor
|DL
|knee
|LP
|NP
|Marcus Davenport
|EDGE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Miles Frazier
|G
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Josh Paschal
|EDGE
|back
|LP
|LP
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|hamstring
|—
|LP
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|back
|LP
|LP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|Brock Wright
|TE
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|Graham Glasgow
|C
|back
|LP
|FP
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|elbow
|NP
|FP
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|knee
|FP
|FP
The Bottom Line
The Lions are closing in on a massive Week 11 showdown with the Eagles, and the availability of Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Sam LaPorta remains the biggest storyline to watch. Their continued absence could shape Sunday night’s matchup, and all eyes will be on Friday’s final injury report to see whether Detroit will be at full strength when they take the field in Philadelphia.