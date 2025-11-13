Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 Starters in Jeopardy of Missing Week 11 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions released their updated Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Three players, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Sam LaPorta, remained non-participants for the second straight day.

Detroit Lions Week 11 Injury Report (Thursday)

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Terrion Arnold CB concussion NP NP Kerby Joseph S knee NP NP Sam LaPorta TE back NP NP Pat O’Connor DL knee LP NP Marcus Davenport EDGE shoulder LP LP Taylor Decker T shoulder LP LP Miles Frazier G knee LP LP Josh Paschal EDGE back LP LP D.J. Reed CB hamstring LP LP Amik Robertson CB hamstring — LP Jacob Saylors RB back LP LP Penei Sewell T ankle NP LP Sione Vaki RB ankle NP LP Brock Wright TE ankle NP LP Graham Glasgow C back LP FP Aidan Hutchinson EDGE elbow NP FP Malcolm Rodriguez LB knee FP FP

The Bottom Line

The Lions are closing in on a massive Week 11 showdown with the Eagles, and the availability of Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Sam LaPorta remains the biggest storyline to watch. Their continued absence could shape Sunday night’s matchup, and all eyes will be on Friday’s final injury report to see whether Detroit will be at full strength when they take the field in Philadelphia.