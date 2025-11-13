fb
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 Starters in Jeopardy of Missing Week 11 vs. Eagles

Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 4 Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 5 Detroit Lions Week 6 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 7 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 9 injury report Detroit Lions Week 10 injury report Detroit Lions Week 11 injury report
The Detroit Lions released their updated Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Three players, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Sam LaPorta, remained non-participants for the second straight day.

Detroit Lions Week 11 Injury Report (Thursday)

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Terrion ArnoldCBconcussionNPNP
Kerby JosephSkneeNPNP
Sam LaPortaTEbackNPNP
Pat O’ConnorDLkneeLPNP
Marcus DavenportEDGEshoulderLPLP
Taylor DeckerTshoulderLPLP
Miles FrazierGkneeLPLP
Josh PaschalEDGEbackLPLP
D.J. ReedCBhamstringLPLP
Amik RobertsonCBhamstringLP
Jacob SaylorsRBbackLPLP
Penei SewellTankleNPLP
Sione VakiRBankleNPLP
Brock WrightTEankleNPLP
Graham GlasgowCbackLPFP
Aidan HutchinsonEDGEelbowNPFP
Malcolm RodriguezLBkneeFPFP

The Bottom Line

The Lions are closing in on a massive Week 11 showdown with the Eagles, and the availability of Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, and Sam LaPorta remains the biggest storyline to watch. Their continued absence could shape Sunday night’s matchup, and all eyes will be on Friday’s final injury report to see whether Detroit will be at full strength when they take the field in Philadelphia.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

