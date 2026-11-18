The Detroit Lions have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is some encouraging news for a defense that has been hit hard by injuries. However, one offensive starter remains sidelined as Detroit prepares to return home following its victory in Germany.

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According to the Lions’ official Wednesday injury report, safety Kerby Joseph was listed as a full participant, while cornerback D.J. Reed was among six players listed as limited participants. Center Cade Mays was the only player who did not participate.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (75) tackles Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Wednesday Injury Report

The Lions conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, meaning all practice participation designations were estimates rather than observations from a full practice session. The team listed eight players on its opening injury report for Week 11.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Cade Mays C Ankle NP Joe Bachie LB Knee LP Khalil Dorsey CB Ankle LP Tyler Lacy DL Shoulder LP Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Shoulder LP D.J. Reed CB Hip LP Sione Vaki RB Ankle LP Kerby Joseph S Knee FP

Wednesday’s participation designations are estimates because the Lions conducted a walkthrough.

NP = Did Not Participate | LP = Limited Participation | FP = Full Participation

Thursday, Friday, and game-status information will be updated when the team releases additional reports.

Kerby Joseph and D.J. Reed Provide Encouraging News

The biggest positive development involves Joseph, who was officially activated from the Reserve/PUP list Wednesday. The All-Pro safety has been recovering from a knee injury and is expected to make his 2026 season debut against Tampa Bay.

Joseph’s return comes at an important time for Detroit, especially following the season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson. While Joseph’s workload could be monitored, his availability would give the Lions another proven defensive playmaker.

Reed’s limited participation is also encouraging after the veteran cornerback missed Detroit’s previous two games with a hip injury. The Lions have been dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, making his potential return another development worth watching.

Cade Mays Still Out as Detroit Hosts Tampa Bay

Mays remains sidelined with an ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday’s victory over New England. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated earlier this week that he did not expect Mays to be available against Tampa Bay.

Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup at Ford Field with a 7-2 record and five consecutive victories. With Joseph back on the active roster and Reed making progress, the Lions could receive a much-needed defensive boost as they look to extend their winning streak.