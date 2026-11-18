The Detroit Lions have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there is some encouraging news for a defense that has been hit hard by injuries. However, one offensive starter remains sidelined as Detroit prepares to return home following its victory in Germany.
According to the Lions’ official Wednesday injury report, safety Kerby Joseph was listed as a full participant, while cornerback D.J. Reed was among six players listed as limited participants. Center Cade Mays was the only player who did not participate.
Detroit Lions Wednesday Injury Report
The Lions conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, meaning all practice participation designations were estimates rather than observations from a full practice session. The team listed eight players on its opening injury report for Week 11.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Cade Mays
|C
|Ankle
|NP
|Joe Bachie
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Tyler Lacy
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|Hip
|LP
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Knee
|FP
Wednesday’s participation designations are estimates because the Lions conducted a walkthrough.
NP = Did Not Participate | LP = Limited Participation | FP = Full Participation
Thursday, Friday, and game-status information will be updated when the team releases additional reports.
Kerby Joseph and D.J. Reed Provide Encouraging News
The biggest positive development involves Joseph, who was officially activated from the Reserve/PUP list Wednesday. The All-Pro safety has been recovering from a knee injury and is expected to make his 2026 season debut against Tampa Bay.
Joseph’s return comes at an important time for Detroit, especially following the season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson. While Joseph’s workload could be monitored, his availability would give the Lions another proven defensive playmaker.
Reed’s limited participation is also encouraging after the veteran cornerback missed Detroit’s previous two games with a hip injury. The Lions have been dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, making his potential return another development worth watching.
Cade Mays Still Out as Detroit Hosts Tampa Bay
Mays remains sidelined with an ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday’s victory over New England. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated earlier this week that he did not expect Mays to be available against Tampa Bay.
Detroit enters Sunday’s matchup at Ford Field with a 7-2 record and five consecutive victories. With Joseph back on the active roster and Reed making progress, the Lions could receive a much-needed defensive boost as they look to extend their winning streak.