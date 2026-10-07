The Detroit Lions opened preparations for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a mixed bag on the first injury report of the week.

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According to the Lions’ official Wednesday practice report, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin did not practice. Meanwhile, Brian Branch and Cade Mays officially returned to the practice field on a limited basis, while EDGE DJ Wonnum was also limited.

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Oct. 7 Practice

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Ben Bartch OL Foot NP — — — Tyleik Williams DL Foot NP — — — Rock Ya-Sin CB Hamstring NP — — — Brian Branch DB Achilles LP — — — Cade Mays C Wrist LP — — — DJ Wonnum EDGE Back LP — — —

NP = Did Not Participate | LP = Limited Participation

The biggest immediate concerns are Williams and Ya-Sin. Williams is considered day to day after being injured against Carolina, while Ya-Sin left the Panthers game with his hamstring injury and did not return. Dan Campbell told reporters Monday he did not think Ya-Sin “looks good right now.”

Branch and Mays Take Major Step

The most encouraging development is the return of Branch and Mays, who began practicing after extended absences. Both were limited Wednesday as Detroit begins evaluating when they’re ready for game action.

That does not mean either player will automatically face Arizona. With Detroit’s bye following Week 5, the Lions have a natural opportunity to give Branch and Mays additional recovery and practice time before potentially bringing them back afterward.

Wonnum being limited is also worth monitoring after dealing with a back issue. The next two practice reports should provide a much clearer picture of Detroit’s availability before Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Arizona.