Dan Campbell Divulges Unfortunate Injury Update Ahead of Matchup vs. Chiefs

The Detroit Lions are heading into Kansas City a bit banged up, and head coach Dan Campbell isn’t sugarcoating it.

Heading into their Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs, the Lions are dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary that could have a serious impact on the game plan.

Four Starters in the Secondary Could Be Out

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Campbell revealed that safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch will both sit out today’s practice, and they will be game-time decisions for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. While Campbell emphasized that Branch’s ankle injury isn’t believed to be long-term, there’s still uncertainty about whether he’ll be ready to go under the bright lights at Arrowhead.

Coach Campbell with an update on Brian Branch pic.twitter.com/MuIPlR9iFK — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 10, 2025

If neither Branch nor Joseph can suit up, Detroit would be down four starters in the secondary, a massive concern against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s high-powered offense.

Avonte Maddox Also Uncertain

Adding to the concern, defensive back Avonte Maddox is also listed as a game-time decision with a hamstring injury. The veteran corner has been a stabilizing presence since joining the team, and his potential absence only adds to the Lions’ defensive uncertainty.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ defense has been a strength through five weeks, led by Aidan Hutchinson’s relentless pass rush and Brian Branch’s playmaking ability. But with multiple defensive backs potentially sidelined, Campbell’s crew could be in for their toughest test yet.

Detroit’s mantra this season has been “next man up”, and it’ll need to hold true in Week 6 if the Lions want to keep their hot start rolling against the defending champs.