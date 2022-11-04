Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions injury report for Friday, Nov. 4

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
We are just two days away from the Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. The Lions and Packers will be looking to snap losing streaks as the two teams have combined for nine-straight losses. If you have been following along with the Lions this season, you are well aware of the fact that they have had quite a few injuries to some of their key players. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released and as you can see, they still have some issues they are dealing with.

Who is on the Detroit Lions injury report for Friday, Nov. 4?

Detroit Lions Injury Report

The Lions have released their final injury report of the week and as you can see below, they are still not completely healthy (not that many teams are at this point).

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

Here is the Lions’ schedule for the remainder of the year:

Sunday
Nov. 6		Green Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00 pm ET FOX
Sunday
Nov. 13		at Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, IL1:00 pm ET FOX
Sunday
Nov. 20		at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ1:00 pm ET FOX
Thursday
Nov. 24		Buffalo BillsFord Field, Detroit, MI12:30 pm ET CBS
Sunday
Dec. 4		Jacksonville JaguarsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00 pm ET FOX
Sunday
Dec. 11		Minnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00 pm ET FOX
Sunday
Dec. 18		at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ1:00 pm ET FOX
Saturday
Dec. 24		at Carolina PanthersBank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC1:00 pm ET FOX
Sunday
Jan. 1		Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00 pm ET FOX
Sunday
Jan. 8		at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WITime TBA ET or Sat., Jan. 7

