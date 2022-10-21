Detroit Lions Injury Report for Friday, Oct. 21

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 2-4 on the season when they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Featured Videos



The hope was that the Lions would get nearly completely healthy during their bye week, but that was not exactly the case as whopping eight players were listed on the initial injury report, which was released on Wednesday.

Which Detroit Lions players missed Friday’s practice?

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released for Friday, Oct. 21 and as you can see below, there are still some concerns.

Here is the full Detroit Lions injury report, via the Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DJ Chark WR ankle NP NP NP out Charles Harris DL groin NP NP NP out Ifeatu Melifonwu S ankle NP NP NP out Matt Nelson T calf NP NP NP out Bobby Price CB knee NP NP NP out Chris Board LB knee NP LP LP questionable John Cominsky DL wrist LP LP LP questionable Will Harris CB hip LP LP LP questionable Josh Reynolds WR knee NP NP LP questionable D’Andre Swift RB ankle/shoulder LP LP LP questionable Taylor Decker T personal NP FP FP Frank Ragnow C foot LP LP FP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle FP FP FP

Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?

Things are not going to be easy for the Detroit Lions when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

If the Lions can pick up a victory on the road against a tough Cowboys team, it will be Dan Campbell‘s first road win as their head coach.

I really want to pick the Lions to win this one as they will be playing with desperation and I have a feeling that Dak Prescott could be a little rusty.

That being said, the Lions’ defense has been so bad that I just cannot pick them to win the game.

Detroit Lions 23

Dallas Cowboys 34

Nation, do you think the Lions can pull off the upset?