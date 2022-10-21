Detroit Lions Injury Report for Friday, Oct. 21
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 2-4 on the season when they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys.
The hope was that the Lions would get nearly completely healthy during their bye week, but that was not exactly the case as whopping eight players were listed on the initial injury report, which was released on Wednesday.
Which Detroit Lions players missed Friday’s practice?
Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released for Friday, Oct. 21 and as you can see below, there are still some concerns.
Here is the full Detroit Lions injury report, via the Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DJ Chark
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Charles Harris
|DL
|groin
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Matt Nelson
|T
|calf
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Bobby Price
|CB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Chris Board
|LB
|knee
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|John Cominsky
|DL
|wrist
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Will Harris
|CB
|hip
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|knee
|NP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|ankle/shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Taylor Decker
|T
|personal
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?
Things are not going to be easy for the Detroit Lions when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
If the Lions can pick up a victory on the road against a tough Cowboys team, it will be Dan Campbell‘s first road win as their head coach.
I really want to pick the Lions to win this one as they will be playing with desperation and I have a feeling that Dak Prescott could be a little rusty.
That being said, the Lions’ defense has been so bad that I just cannot pick them to win the game.
Detroit Lions 23
Dallas Cowboys 34
Nation, do you think the Lions can pull off the upset?