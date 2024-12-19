Detroit Lions Injury Report For Thursday, Dec. 19

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears as they look to extend their 12-2 record and maintain their push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With just three games left in the regular season, the Lions are poised to battle it out in the Windy City against the 4-10 Bears.
Wednesday's Injury Report Recap
On Wednesday, the Lions released their initial Injury Report for Week 16, revealing a whopping nine players who were listed as NP (No Practice). This is due to a combination of players being given extra rest and dealing with minor injuries. However, with Thursday's practice now in the books, the Lions have provided an update with fewer names listed as No Practice.
Thursday's Injury Report Details
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|knee
|NP
|NP
|David Montgomery
|RB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|back
|NP
|NP
|Brian Branch
|DB
|calf
|NP
|LP
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|neck
|not listed
|LP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|rest
|NP
|FP
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|hand
|FP
|FP
|Trevor Nowaske
|LB
|concussion
|FP
|FP
|DJ Reader
|DT
|rest
|NP
|FP
|Za'Darius Smith
|DE
|rest
|NP
|FP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|rest
|NP
|FP
|Kevin Zeitler
|G
|rest
|NP
|FP
Stay tuned as more updates are expected in the coming days leading up to the crucial Week 16 contest against the Bears.