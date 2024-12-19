fb
Thursday, December 19, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Injury Report For Thursday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Injury Report For Thursday, Dec. 19

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears as they look to extend their 12-2 record and maintain their push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With just three games left in the regular season, the Lions are poised to battle it out in the Windy City against the 4-10 Bears.

Aidan Hutchinson Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs Frank Ragnow could retire Detroit Lions Sign 3 Centers Detroit Lions work out T.J. Smith C.J. Moore

Wednesday's Injury Report Recap

On Wednesday, the Lions released their initial Injury Report for Week 16, revealing a whopping nine players who were listed as NP (No Practice). This is due to a combination of players being given extra rest and dealing with minor injuries. However, with Thursday's practice now in the books, the Lions have provided an update with fewer names listed as No Practice.

Thursday's Injury Report Details

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
Graham GlasgowGkneeNPNP
David MontgomeryRBkneeNPNP
Frank RagnowCbackNPNP
Brian BranchDBcalfNPLP
Jalen Reeves-MaybinLBnecknot listedLP
Taylor DeckerTrestNPFP
Ifeatu MelifonwuShandFPFP
Trevor NowaskeLBconcussionFPFP
DJ ReaderDTrestNPFP
Za'Darius SmithDErestNPFP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRrestNPFP
Kevin ZeitlerGrestNPFP

Stay tuned as more updates are expected in the coming days leading up to the crucial Week 16 contest against the Bears.

Previous article
Dennis Rodman Shares Heartfelt Apology to Daughter Trinity
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date
Giccigtciticticticvitivt on Report: Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Fan Who Yelled at Matt LaFleur

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions