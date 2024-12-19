Detroit Lions Injury Report For Thursday, Dec. 19

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for their Week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears as they look to extend their 12-2 record and maintain their push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. With just three games left in the regular season, the Lions are poised to battle it out in the Windy City against the 4-10 Bears.

Wednesday's Injury Report Recap

On Wednesday, the Lions released their initial Injury Report for Week 16, revealing a whopping nine players who were listed as NP (No Practice). This is due to a combination of players being given extra rest and dealing with minor injuries. However, with Thursday's practice now in the books, the Lions have provided an update with fewer names listed as No Practice.

Thursday's Injury Report Details

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status Graham Glasgow G knee NP NP David Montgomery RB knee NP NP Frank Ragnow C back NP NP Brian Branch DB calf NP LP Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB neck not listed LP Taylor Decker T rest NP FP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hand FP FP Trevor Nowaske LB concussion FP FP DJ Reader DT rest NP FP Za'Darius Smith DE rest NP FP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR rest NP FP Kevin Zeitler G rest NP FP

Stay tuned as more updates are expected in the coming days leading up to the crucial Week 16 contest against the Bears.