Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 27

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up just their second victory of the season when they host the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field. Following their 24-6 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, the Lions are now sitting at just 1-5 on the season, which currently places them dead last in the entire NFL. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report for Thursday was released and as you can see below, some players have returned to practice, while others are still sitting out.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 27?

As you can see below, the Lions had six players miss practice on Thursday, including DeShon Elliott and Charles Harris.

Here is the full Detroit Lions injury report.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DeShon ElliottSfingerNPNP
Charles HarrisDLgroinNPNP
Mike HughesCBkneeNPNP
Chase LucasCBankleNPNP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSankleNPNP
Matt NelsonTcalfNPNP
Taylor DeckerTneckLPLP
T.J. HockensonTEkneeNPLP
Jonah JacksonGneckNPLP
Frank RagnowCfootLPLP
Josh ReynoldsWRkneeNPLP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRconcussion protocolLPLP
Will HarrisCBhipFPFP
D’Andre SwiftRBankle/shoulderFPFP

Leave a comment

