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Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, October 22

Detroit Lions Injury Report
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The Detroit Lions released their updated injury report Thursday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers, and the news continues to be encouraging for two key players preparing to make their season debuts.

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Defensive back Brian Branch (Achilles) and center Cade Mays (wrist) were both full participants in Thursday’s practice, while cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring) remained limited.

The report marks another positive step for Branch and Mays, who are both expected to return to action Sunday at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), left, and safety Brian Branch (32) walk off the field after practice during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park.
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), left, and safety Brian Branch (32) walk off the field after practice during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Injury Report: October 22, 2026

According to the Lions’ latest practice report, three players remain listed with injuries heading into Friday’s final practice of the week.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Rock Ya-SinCBHamstringLPLP
Brian BranchDBAchillesFPFP
Cade MaysCWristFPFP

Wednesday’s participation designations were estimates because the Lions did not practice.

Injury report key: FP = Full Participation; LP = Limited Participation.

Friday’s practice designations and final game statuses have not yet been released.

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Take Another Step Toward Returning

Branch’s second consecutive full participation designation is particularly encouraging as he prepares to make his first appearance of the 2026 season.

As we previously reported when Dan Campbell discussed Branch’s return, the Lions expect their talented defensive back to contribute against Green Bay, although his workload could be monitored following his lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles.

Detroit’s defensive coaching staff has also indicated that Branch’s snap count will be determined by how he responds during the game, rather than through a predetermined limit. The latest breakdown of the Lions’ defensive plans reinforces the importance of getting Branch back into the secondary.

Meanwhile, Mays continues to make progress following his wrist injury.

As we previously reported, Campbell has already confirmed that Mays will start at center against the Packers, with no planned rotation involving Juice Scruggs.

Rock Ya-Sin Remains Limited

The only player who did not participate fully Thursday was Ya-Sin, who continues working through a hamstring injury.

The veteran cornerback was also listed as limited Wednesday, meaning his designation remains unchanged heading into the final practice of the week.

His status will be worth monitoring, particularly with Detroit preparing to face a Green Bay offense led by Jordan Love.

The good news is that all three players listed on Detroit’s injury report were able to participate in Thursday’s practice at some level. A review of the Lions’ Thursday injury situation also highlights the team’s improving health coming out of its bye week.

With Branch and Mays practicing fully and Ya-Sin remaining involved on a limited basis, Detroit appears to be making progress at an important point in the season.

The Lions will release their final injury report Friday, providing a clearer picture of who will be available for Sunday’s showdown against the Packers.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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