Detroit Lions Injury Report for Wednesday, Dec. 14

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
  • The Lions will take on the New York Jets on Sunday
  • The Lions initial Injury Report has been released

Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now within one game of .500 on the season, and their playoff chances have increased. That being said, those playoff chances would take a huge hit if they are not able to get the job done this coming Sunday when they hit the road to take on the New York Jets. Just moments ago, the initial Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 15 was released.

The Detroit Lions’ initial Week 15 Injury Report has been released and as you can see, today’s practice was a walkthrough, so the injury designations are estimations.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNP
Derrick BarnesLBkneeNP
Evan BrownC/GankleLP
Jason CabindaFBankleLP
Taylor DeckerTankleLP
Will HarrisCBhipLP
C.J. MooreSshoulderLP
Frank RagnowCfootLP

Nation, do you think the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season by defeating the New York Jets in Week 15?

