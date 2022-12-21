Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 21

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Lions play the Panthers in Week 16
  • The Lions released their latest injury report

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions picked up another road victory, though it wasn’t easy, against the New York Jets. With their latest win, their sixth in the past seven games, the Lions moved to .500 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight now sit at 40%. Up Next for the Lions is another road game against the Carolina Panthers. The Lions and Panthers will play on Christmas Eve, which is this coming Saturday. The Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 21 has been released.

PlayerPositionInjuryTuesday*WednesdayThursdayGame Status
Kayode AwosikaGankleNPNP
Jason CabindaFBillnessNPNP
DeShon ElliottSshoulderNPNP
Matt NelsonTnot injury relatednot listedNP
Frank RagnowCfootNPNP
Derrick BarnesLBkneeLPLP
Evan BrownC/GankleLPLP
Taylor DeckerTelbowLPLP
Michael BrockersDLillnessFPFP
