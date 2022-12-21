This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions picked up another road victory, though it wasn’t easy, against the New York Jets. With their latest win, their sixth in the past seven games, the Lions moved to .500 on the season, and their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight now sit at 40%. Up Next for the Lions is another road game against the Carolina Panthers. The Lions and Panthers will play on Christmas Eve, which is this coming Saturday. The Detroit Lions injury report for Wednesday, December 21 has been released.

This week's hottest stories

Who is on the Iatest Detroit Lions injury report?

Just seconds ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week.