Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Friday, Nov. 11

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions will take on the Bears on Sunday
  • The Lions have released their final injury report of the week

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will not only be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but they will also be looking for their first road victory since Dan Campbell took over as their head coach prior to the 2021 season. In order to accomplish those things, the Lions will have to travel to Soldier Field, where they will take on Justin Fields and a Chicago Bears team that can be extremely dangerous. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions injury report for Friday, Nov. 11?

The Lions have released their final injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, and as you can see, Josh Reynolds has been ruled OUT and Matt Nelson is doubtful.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Josh ReynoldsWRbackNPNPNPout
Matt NelsonTcalfLPLPLPdoubtful
Kerby JosephSconcussion protocolLPLPFPquestionable
Chase LucasCBankleNPLPLPquestionable
Ifeatu MelifonwuSankleLPLPLPquestionable
Malcolm RodriguezLBelbowLPLPLPquestionable
D’Andre SwiftRBankle/shoulderLPLPFP
Frank RagnowCfootLPFPFP
Jamaal WilliamsRBresting veteranNPFPFP

TAGGED: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions players who need to rise up 3 Detroit Lions players who need to rise up vs Bears
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions Injury Report: Friday, Nov. 11
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Lions players who need to rise up
3 Detroit Lions players who need to rise up vs Bears
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
detroit lions injury report
Should the Detroit Pistons sign Miles Bridges and take a chance?
Detroit Pistons Notes
Michigan Football uniform combo
Michigan football uniform combo released for matchup vs. Nebraska
U of M
Lost your password?