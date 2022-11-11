Detroit Lions Injury Report: Friday, Nov. 11

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will not only be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season, but they will also be looking for their first road victory since Dan Campbell took over as their head coach prior to the 2021 season. In order to accomplish those things, the Lions will have to travel to Soldier Field, where they will take on Justin Fields and a Chicago Bears team that can be extremely dangerous. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.

Who is on the Detroit Lions injury report for Friday, Nov. 11?

The Lions have released their final injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, and as you can see, Josh Reynolds has been ruled OUT and Matt Nelson is doubtful.