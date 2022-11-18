Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Friday, November 18

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions play the Giants on Sunday
  • The Lions released their final injury report on Friday

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their second road game in a row when they travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Giants. After starting the season with a very disappointing 1-6 record, the Lions have started winning by defeating the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field and the Chicago Bears on the road. If the Lions are able to beat the Giants, they will go into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a 4-6 record. The Detroit Lions injury report has been released for Friday, November 18.

This week's hottest stories
Michigan State coaches reportedly t...
Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Here is the full injury report, via the Detroit Lions:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Charles HarrisDLgroinnot listedLPNPout
Josh PaschalDLkneeNPNPNPout
DeShon ElliottSconcussionLPLPLPquestionable
Frank RagnowCfootNPNPLPquestionable
Josh ReynoldsWRbackNPLPNPquestionable
Malcolm RodriguezLBelbowFPFPFPquestionable
Taylor DeckerTresting veteranNPFPFP
Chase LucasCBankleFPFPFP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSankleFPFPFP
Matt NelsonTcalfFPFPFP
D’Andre SwiftRBankle/shoulderFPFPFP
Jamaal WilliamsRBillnessNPFPFP
Detroit Lions Injury Report

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Injury Report Sportscenter Tweets and then deletes tasteless photoshopped US Men’s World Cup image
Next Article Trinity Benson Detroit Lions Detroit Lions make decision on WR Trinity Benson
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Michigan vs. Nebraska Michigan Tunnel Bret Bielema
Michigan tunnel controversies continue as Illinois HC Bret Bilema complains
U of M
Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham could miss remainder of season
Detroit Pistons News
Blake Corum Michigan
Michigan RB Blake Corum injury update
U of M
Austin Meadows Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers agree to contract with Austin Meadows
Detroit Tigers News
Lost your password?