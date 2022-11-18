Detroit Lions Injury Report: Friday, November 18

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their second road game in a row when they travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Giants. After starting the season with a very disappointing 1-6 record, the Lions have started winning by defeating the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field and the Chicago Bears on the road. If the Lions are able to beat the Giants, they will go into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a 4-6 record. The Detroit Lions injury report has been released for Friday, November 18.

This week's hottest stories Michigan State coaches reportedly t... Please enable JavaScript

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Here is the full injury report, via the Detroit Lions: