Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 1 Report for Matchup vs. Chiefs

Are you ready for some Detroit Lions football?!?! Well, the wait is almost over as the Lions are making their final preparations before they hit the road to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. On Monday, the Lions released their first injury report for the week, and as you are about to see, they are very healthy heading into their first game of the season.

Why it Matters

You have heard it before, and you will hear it again, “The best ability is availability,” and, as it stands, it appears as if the Lions will have most of their players available when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

The Lions have released their initial Week 1 injury report, and as you can see, they are looking pretty good heading into their first game.

Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status Emmanuel Moseley CB knee LP Isaiah Buggs DL illness FP Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring FP Frank Ragnow C toe FP

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Lions will travel to Kansas City, where they will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. The Lions have released their initial Week 1 injury report, and, as it stands, they look pretty healthy. After finishing the 2022 season by winning eight of the final 10 games, they are not the odds-on favorites to win the NFC North in 2023.

Bottom Line: Here's to Good Health!

The Lions dealt with quite a few key injuries in 2022, and the hope is that they can stay healthy in 2023. If they do, there is no reason why they cannot win the NFC North this coming season. So, as we begin another Detroit Lions season, here's to good health and a lot of wins!