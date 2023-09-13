Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 1 Report for Matchup vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions opened up their 2023 season with an impressive 21-20 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the Lions will look to move to 2-0 when they host the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday at Ford Field. On Wednesday, the Lions released their first injury report for the week, and as you can see below, they remain rather healthy heading into Week 2.

Why it Matters

Heath means everything in the NFL, and as you saw on Monday Night Football, losing a key player can be devastating. (Don't believe me, just ask the New York Jets about how they are feeling right now). The Lions have more talent than they have had in a very long time, but it is crucial that talent remains healthy.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

The Lions have released their initial Week 2 injury report, and as you can see, they are looking pretty good heading into their second game. *The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Taylor Decker T ankle NP Khalil Dorsey CB illness NP Emmanuel Moseley CB knee/hamstring NP Frank Ragnow C toe FP

Bottom Line: The Best Ability is Availability

The Detroit Lions' strong start to the season has injected optimism into the team and its fan base. The Week 2 injury report indicates that the Lions are relatively healthy, which is vital for sustaining their success and building a competitive season.