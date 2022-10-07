Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions injury report: Injury designations released for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions Injury Report: This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New England Patriots in a must-win game.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Will the Lions take down the Patriots on Sunday?

The Detroit Lions injury report has been released for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, and as you are about to see, they will need some players to step up.

The Lions have put themselves in a hole by starting off the season with a 1-3 record, but they have a golden opportunity to get right back into the playoff picture with a win over the Patriots.

That being said, it is tough to deal with so many injuries to so many key players.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. As you can see below, it’s not exactly ideal for a team that is in almost a must-win situation.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Quintez CephusWRfootNPNPNPout
DJ CharkWRankleNPLPNPout
John CominskyDLwristNPNPNPout
Charles HarrisDLgroinnot listedLPNPout
Matt NelsonTcalfLPNPNPout
D’Andre SwiftRBshoulder/ankleNPNPNPout
Kayode AwosikaGhamstringLPLPLPquestionable
Chris BoardLBkneeNPNPLPquestionable
Evan BrownCankleNPLPLPquestionable
Jonah JacksonGfingerLPLPFPquestionable
Josh ReynoldsWRankleNPLPLPquestionable
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRankleNPNPLPquestionable
Taylor DeckerTkneeLPFPFP
T.J. HockensonTEhipNPLPFP
Frank RagnowCfootNPLPFP

Will the Lions take down the Patriots on Sunday?

The defense has been so bad in 2022 that it is very hard to pick the Lions to win.

That being said, I am not ready to give my final score prediction quite yet (don’t worry, it’s coming), but I am leaning toward picking the Lions to win on Sunday against the Patriots.

Nation, do you think the Lions will take down the Patriots to move to 2-3 on the season?

Leave a comment

