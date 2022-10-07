Detroit Lions injury report: Injury designations released for Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions injury report has been released for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots, and as you are about to see, they will need some players to step up.

The Lions have put themselves in a hole by starting off the season with a 1-3 record, but they have a golden opportunity to get right back into the playoff picture with a win over the Patriots.

That being said, it is tough to deal with so many injuries to so many key players.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for their Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. As you can see below, it’s not exactly ideal for a team that is in almost a must-win situation.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Quintez Cephus WR foot NP NP NP out DJ Chark WR ankle NP LP NP out John Cominsky DL wrist NP NP NP out Charles Harris DL groin not listed LP NP out Matt Nelson T calf LP NP NP out D’Andre Swift RB shoulder/ankle NP NP NP out Kayode Awosika G hamstring LP LP LP questionable Chris Board LB knee NP NP LP questionable Evan Brown C ankle NP LP LP questionable Jonah Jackson G finger LP LP FP questionable Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP LP LP questionable Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP NP LP questionable Taylor Decker T knee LP FP FP T.J. Hockenson TE hip NP LP FP Frank Ragnow C foot NP LP FP

Will the Lions take down the Patriots on Sunday?

The defense has been so bad in 2022 that it is very hard to pick the Lions to win.

That being said, I am not ready to give my final score prediction quite yet (don’t worry, it’s coming), but I am leaning toward picking the Lions to win on Sunday against the Patriots.

Nation, do you think the Lions will take down the Patriots to move to 2-3 on the season?