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Detroit Lions Get Major Injury Boost Ahead of Vikings Showdown

Detroit Lions injury report
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The Detroit Lions received some excellent injury news Thursday afternoon as they continued preparing for Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

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According to Detroit’s latest practice report, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown were both full participants Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice. In fact, all seven Lions who sat out Wednesday returned as full participants.

That is exactly the news Detroit fans wanted heading into one of the biggest games of the season.

Detroit Lions Week 8 Injury Report

Here is the Lions’ complete practice report for Thursday, October 29:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Kerby JosephSKneeLPLP
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.CBAnkleLPLP
Jahmyr GibbsRBShoulderNPFP
Aidan HutchinsonEDGERestNPFP
Alim McNeillDLRestNPFP
Jacob SaylorsRBNeckLPFP
Penei SewellTRestNPFP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRAnkleNPFP
Tyleik WilliamsDLIllnessNPFP
DJ WonnumEDGERestNPFP

FP = Full Participation | LP = Limited Participation | NP = Did Not Participate

Gibbs, St. Brown Return to Full Practice

The biggest development involves Gibbs, who was listed with a shoulder injury on Detroit’s initial Wednesday practice report. As we reported earlier Thursday, his absence raised some concern following Detroit’s 20-17 victory over Green Bay.

However, Gibbs’ full participation Thursday is an encouraging sign for his availability against Minnesota.

St. Brown also returned to full practice despite his ankle injury, while Hutchinson, McNeill, Sewell, Williams, and Wonnum were all full participants.

What’s Left on the Detroit Lions Injury Report

Meanwhile, Kerby Joseph and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. remained limited for the second consecutive day.

Joseph’s continued participation is particularly encouraging as he works toward returning from his knee injury. As we previously reported, the All-Pro safety recently returned to the practice field, although his availability for Sunday remains uncertain.

The Vikings are also monitoring several injuries, including running back Aaron Jones’ knee issue, as the teams prepare for Sunday’s divisional battle.

Detroit will release its final injury report Friday, including official game-status designations.

For now, Thursday’s update represents a significant step in the right direction for the Lions.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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