The Detroit Lions received some excellent injury news Thursday afternoon as they continued preparing for Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.
According to Detroit’s latest practice report, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown were both full participants Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice. In fact, all seven Lions who sat out Wednesday returned as full participants.
That is exactly the news Detroit fans wanted heading into one of the biggest games of the season.
Detroit Lions Week 8 Injury Report
Here is the Lions’ complete practice report for Thursday, October 29:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Shoulder
|NP
|FP
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Rest
|NP
|FP
|Alim McNeill
|DL
|Rest
|NP
|FP
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|Neck
|LP
|FP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|Rest
|NP
|FP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Ankle
|NP
|FP
|Tyleik Williams
|DL
|Illness
|NP
|FP
|DJ Wonnum
|EDGE
|Rest
|NP
|FP
FP = Full Participation | LP = Limited Participation | NP = Did Not Participate
Gibbs, St. Brown Return to Full Practice
The biggest development involves Gibbs, who was listed with a shoulder injury on Detroit’s initial Wednesday practice report. As we reported earlier Thursday, his absence raised some concern following Detroit’s 20-17 victory over Green Bay.
However, Gibbs’ full participation Thursday is an encouraging sign for his availability against Minnesota.
St. Brown also returned to full practice despite his ankle injury, while Hutchinson, McNeill, Sewell, Williams, and Wonnum were all full participants.
What’s Left on the Detroit Lions Injury Report
Meanwhile, Kerby Joseph and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. remained limited for the second consecutive day.
Joseph’s continued participation is particularly encouraging as he works toward returning from his knee injury. As we previously reported, the All-Pro safety recently returned to the practice field, although his availability for Sunday remains uncertain.
The Vikings are also monitoring several injuries, including running back Aaron Jones’ knee issue, as the teams prepare for Sunday’s divisional battle.
Detroit will release its final injury report Friday, including official game-status designations.
For now, Thursday’s update represents a significant step in the right direction for the Lions.