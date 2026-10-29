The Detroit Lions received some excellent injury news Thursday afternoon as they continued preparing for Sunday’s massive NFC North showdown against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to Detroit’s latest practice report, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown were both full participants Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice. In fact, all seven Lions who sat out Wednesday returned as full participants.

That is exactly the news Detroit fans wanted heading into one of the biggest games of the season.

Detroit Lions Week 8 Injury Report

Here is the Lions’ complete practice report for Thursday, October 29:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kerby Joseph S Knee LP LP Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Ankle LP LP Jahmyr Gibbs RB Shoulder NP FP Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Rest NP FP Alim McNeill DL Rest NP FP Jacob Saylors RB Neck LP FP Penei Sewell T Rest NP FP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Ankle NP FP Tyleik Williams DL Illness NP FP DJ Wonnum EDGE Rest NP FP

FP = Full Participation | LP = Limited Participation | NP = Did Not Participate

Gibbs, St. Brown Return to Full Practice

The biggest development involves Gibbs, who was listed with a shoulder injury on Detroit’s initial Wednesday practice report. As we reported earlier Thursday, his absence raised some concern following Detroit’s 20-17 victory over Green Bay.

However, Gibbs’ full participation Thursday is an encouraging sign for his availability against Minnesota.

St. Brown also returned to full practice despite his ankle injury, while Hutchinson, McNeill, Sewell, Williams, and Wonnum were all full participants.

What’s Left on the Detroit Lions Injury Report

Meanwhile, Kerby Joseph and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. remained limited for the second consecutive day.

Joseph’s continued participation is particularly encouraging as he works toward returning from his knee injury. As we previously reported, the All-Pro safety recently returned to the practice field, although his availability for Sunday remains uncertain.

The Vikings are also monitoring several injuries, including running back Aaron Jones’ knee issue, as the teams prepare for Sunday’s divisional battle.

Detroit will release its final injury report Friday, including official game-status designations.

For now, Thursday’s update represents a significant step in the right direction for the Lions.