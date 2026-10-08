fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsFri, Oct 9 vs SEA · 7:00 PM0-2Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 10 vs ILL · 3:30 PM2-3Next gameLionsSun, Oct 11 at ARI · 4:25 PM2-2 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 12:00 AM3-22025-26 seasonPistons1-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsFri, Oct 9 vs SEA · 7:00 PM0-2

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players Still Out, Tyleik Williams Returns

Detroit Lions injury report October 8
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions received some encouraging injury news Thursday as they continued preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session, while Brian Branch and Cade Mays remained limited participants.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

However, Detroit still has concerns heading into the weekend, particularly with offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin missing practice for the second consecutive day. With the Lions looking to bounce back from their loss to the Carolina Panthers, Friday’s final injury report could provide important answers about Sunday’s lineup.

Detroit Lions Injury Report, October 8

According to the Detroit Lions’ official injury report, six players were listed Thursday as the team continued preparations for Arizona. Two players did not practice, while four were limited participants.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFriday
Ben BartchOLFootNPNP
Rock Ya-SinCBHamstringNPNP
Brian BranchDBAchillesLPLP
Cade MaysCWristLPLP
Tyleik WilliamsDLFootNPLP
D.J. WonnumEDGEBackLPLP

NP: Did Not Practice

LP: Limited Participation

Friday’s practice designations and final game statuses have not yet been released.

Tyleik Williams Takes a Positive Step

Perhaps the most encouraging development Thursday was the return of Williams, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury. The young defensive lineman was upgraded to limited participation, an encouraging sign for Detroit’s defensive front.

Williams has been an important part of the Lions’ defensive line rotation, and his availability would be valuable against Arizona. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard praised the play of Detroit’s defensive front on Thursday, making Williams’ potential return particularly important.

Meanwhile, D.J. Wonnum remained limited for the second straight day with a back injury. His continued participation is encouraging, although his game status will not be determined until later in the week.

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Continue Their Comebacks

The Lions also received encouraging news with Branch and Mays participating in practice for a second consecutive day. Both players returned to the practice field Wednesday after lengthy injury absences, although neither has been activated to the 53-man roster.

As the Lions explained following their return to practice, the team has opened evaluation windows for both players. Their continued limited participation represents another step toward potentially returning to game action.

Branch’s eventual return would be especially significant for a Detroit secondary that has struggled through the first four games. However, head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized the importance of allowing the talented defensive back to regain his conditioning and confidence before returning to the lineup.

Mays could also provide a boost to Detroit’s offensive line once he is fully cleared. The veteran center has been recovering from a wrist injury suffered during training camp.

Ben Bartch and Rock Ya-Sin Remain Sidelined

The biggest concerns Thursday involved Bartch and Ya-Sin, who both missed practice for the second consecutive day. Bartch continues dealing with a foot injury, while Ya-Sin is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during Detroit’s loss to Carolina.

Ya-Sin’s situation is particularly concerning because the Lions are already struggling to contain opposing passing attacks. Another absence at cornerback could force Campbell and Sheppard to rely more heavily on their available depth options.

Bartch’s continued absence also raises questions about Detroit’s offensive line depth heading into Sunday’s contest. With Mays still working his way back, the Lions could be forced to make additional adjustments up front.

Friday’s Injury Report Will Be Critical

The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup with a 2-2 record and little room for another disappointing performance. Getting Williams back on the practice field was a positive development, but Detroit still has several important injury questions to answer.

Friday’s final practice report should provide a clearer picture of which players will be available against Arizona. For now, the biggest storylines remain the health of Bartch and Ya-Sin, along with the continued progress of Branch, Mays, and Williams.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy