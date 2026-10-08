The Detroit Lions received some encouraging injury news Thursday as they continued preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session, while Brian Branch and Cade Mays remained limited participants.

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However, Detroit still has concerns heading into the weekend, particularly with offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin missing practice for the second consecutive day. With the Lions looking to bounce back from their loss to the Carolina Panthers, Friday’s final injury report could provide important answers about Sunday’s lineup.

Detroit Lions Injury Report, October 8

According to the Detroit Lions’ official injury report, six players were listed Thursday as the team continued preparations for Arizona. Two players did not practice, while four were limited participants.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Ben Bartch OL Foot NP NP Rock Ya-Sin CB Hamstring NP NP Brian Branch DB Achilles LP LP Cade Mays C Wrist LP LP Tyleik Williams DL Foot NP LP D.J. Wonnum EDGE Back LP LP

NP: Did Not Practice

LP: Limited Participation

Friday’s practice designations and final game statuses have not yet been released.

Tyleik Williams Takes a Positive Step

Perhaps the most encouraging development Thursday was the return of Williams, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury. The young defensive lineman was upgraded to limited participation, an encouraging sign for Detroit’s defensive front.

Williams has been an important part of the Lions’ defensive line rotation, and his availability would be valuable against Arizona. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard praised the play of Detroit’s defensive front on Thursday, making Williams’ potential return particularly important.

Meanwhile, D.J. Wonnum remained limited for the second straight day with a back injury. His continued participation is encouraging, although his game status will not be determined until later in the week.

Brian Branch and Cade Mays Continue Their Comebacks

The Lions also received encouraging news with Branch and Mays participating in practice for a second consecutive day. Both players returned to the practice field Wednesday after lengthy injury absences, although neither has been activated to the 53-man roster.

As the Lions explained following their return to practice, the team has opened evaluation windows for both players. Their continued limited participation represents another step toward potentially returning to game action.

Branch’s eventual return would be especially significant for a Detroit secondary that has struggled through the first four games. However, head coach Dan Campbell has emphasized the importance of allowing the talented defensive back to regain his conditioning and confidence before returning to the lineup.

Mays could also provide a boost to Detroit’s offensive line once he is fully cleared. The veteran center has been recovering from a wrist injury suffered during training camp.

Ben Bartch and Rock Ya-Sin Remain Sidelined

The biggest concerns Thursday involved Bartch and Ya-Sin, who both missed practice for the second consecutive day. Bartch continues dealing with a foot injury, while Ya-Sin is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during Detroit’s loss to Carolina.

Ya-Sin’s situation is particularly concerning because the Lions are already struggling to contain opposing passing attacks. Another absence at cornerback could force Campbell and Sheppard to rely more heavily on their available depth options.

Bartch’s continued absence also raises questions about Detroit’s offensive line depth heading into Sunday’s contest. With Mays still working his way back, the Lions could be forced to make additional adjustments up front.

Friday’s Injury Report Will Be Critical

The Lions enter Sunday’s matchup with a 2-2 record and little room for another disappointing performance. Getting Williams back on the practice field was a positive development, but Detroit still has several important injury questions to answer.

Friday’s final practice report should provide a clearer picture of which players will be available against Arizona. For now, the biggest storylines remain the health of Bartch and Ya-Sin, along with the continued progress of Branch, Mays, and Williams.