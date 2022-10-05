Detroit Lions Injury Report released for matchup vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions Injury Report:

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they travel east to take on the New England Patriots.

Following their 48-45 loss at Ford Field to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he would look at everything with the hopes of fixing the defense.

Through four weeks, the Lions have scored the most points in the NFL but they have also allowed the most points, which is a problem.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their initial injury report for the week and as you can see, there are some key players who are included.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Chris Board LB knee NP Evan Brown C ankle NP Quintez Cephus WR foot NP DJ Chark WR ankle NP John Cominsky DL wrist NP T.J. Hockenson TE hip NP Frank Ragnow C foot NP Josh Reynolds WR ankle NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP D’Andre Swift RB should/ankle NP Kayode Awosika G hamstring LP Taylor Decker T knee LP Jonah Jackson G finger LP Matt Nelson T calf LP Austin Seibert K right groin LP

The Lions have to beat the Patriots

You generally do not look at a Week 5 matchup and call it a “must-win” game, but that is exactly what the Lions matchup against the Patriots is.

If the Lions were to lose, they will drop to 1-4 heading into the bye week but if they win, they would move to 2-3, and they would still have a chance of contending for a playoff spot.

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Patriots?