Detroit Lions Injury Report released for matchup vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions Injury Report:
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they travel east to take on the New England Patriots.
Following their 48-45 loss at Ford Field to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he would look at everything with the hopes of fixing the defense.
Through four weeks, the Lions have scored the most points in the NFL but they have also allowed the most points, which is a problem.
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?
Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their initial injury report for the week and as you can see, there are some key players who are included.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chris Board
|LB
|knee
|NP
|Evan Brown
|C
|ankle
|NP
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|foot
|NP
|DJ Chark
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|John Cominsky
|DL
|wrist
|NP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|hip
|NP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|foot
|NP
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|ankle
|NP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|should/ankle
|NP
|Kayode Awosika
|G
|hamstring
|LP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|knee
|LP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|finger
|LP
|Matt Nelson
|T
|calf
|LP
|Austin Seibert
|K
|right groin
|LP
The Lions have to beat the Patriots
You generally do not look at a Week 5 matchup and call it a “must-win” game, but that is exactly what the Lions matchup against the Patriots is.
If the Lions were to lose, they will drop to 1-4 heading into the bye week but if they win, they would move to 2-3, and they would still have a chance of contending for a playoff spot.
Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Patriots?