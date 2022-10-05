General Topic

Detroit Lions Injury Report released for matchup vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions injury report has been released and they are going to have their work cut out for them on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Inside the Article
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?The Lions have to beat the Patriots

Detroit Lions Injury Report:

Featured Videos

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back on track when they travel east to take on the New England Patriots.

Following their 48-45 loss at Ford Field to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he would look at everything with the hopes of fixing the defense.

Through four weeks, the Lions have scored the most points in the NFL but they have also allowed the most points, which is a problem.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions released their initial injury report for the week and as you can see, there are some key players who are included.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Chris BoardLBkneeNP
Evan BrownCankleNP
Quintez CephusWRfootNP
DJ CharkWRankleNP
John CominskyDLwristNP
T.J. HockensonTEhipNP
Frank RagnowCfootNP
Josh ReynoldsWRankleNP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRankleNP
D’Andre SwiftRBshould/ankleNP
Kayode AwosikaGhamstringLP
Taylor DeckerTkneeLP
Jonah JacksonGfingerLP
Matt NelsonTcalfLP
Austin SeibertKright groinLP

The Lions have to beat the Patriots

You generally do not look at a Week 5 matchup and call it a “must-win” game, but that is exactly what the Lions matchup against the Patriots is.

If the Lions were to lose, they will drop to 1-4 heading into the bye week but if they win, they would move to 2-3, and they would still have a chance of contending for a playoff spot.

Nation, do you think the Lions will beat the Patriots?

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Mohamed Sanu Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Next Article Michigan Wolverines Can The Michigan Wolverines Stay Undefeated Until Ohio State?
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Dylan Larkin Detroit Red Wings
Could Dylan Larkin be traded by Detroit Red Wings?
Michigan Wolverines
Can The Michigan Wolverines Stay Undefeated Until Ohio State?
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions Injury Report released for matchup vs. Patriots
Detroit Lions Mohamed Sanu
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Lost your password?