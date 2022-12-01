Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions injury report: Thursday, Dec. 1

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions host the Jaguars on Sunday
  • The Lions have released their lastest injury report

On Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to win their fifth game of the season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. After winning three straight games, the Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills team by a score of 28-25 on Thanksgiving day. After that loss, the Lions are now 4-7, and in order to make the playoffs, they are probably going to have to win at least five of their final six games. Just moments ago, the latest Detroit Lions injury report was released for their Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars, and as you can see, a couple of players returned to practice on Thursday.

This week's hottest stories
7 Michigan State players charged fo...
Detroit Lions Injury Report

Which players are on the Detroit Lions injury report

The Lions have released their latest injury report for Week 13, and as you can see below, Evan Brown and Julian Okwara missed practice, while Penei Sewell and Ifeatu Melifonwu returned to action.

Here is the full injury report:

Featured Videos

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Evan BrownCankleNPNP
Julian OkwaraLBelbowNPNP
Jonah JacksonGconcussionLPLP
Jeff OkudahCBconcussionLPLP
Josh PaschalDLkneeLPLP
Penei SewellTankleNPLP
Chase LucasCBhamstringLPFP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSillnessNPFP
Detroit Lions Injury Report

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Blake Corum Michigan Blake Corum to have knee surgery, out for season
Next Article Ben Johnson Detroit Lions Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson addresses rumors
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Juwan Howard Michigan State
Defense lawyer brings up Juwan Howard during arraignment for 5 Michigan State players
MSU U of M
DJ Chark Detroit Lions
DJ Chark explains why he came to Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions News
Michigan Football uniform combo Michigan uniform combo
Michigan football unveils uniform combo for Big Ten Championship Game [Photo]
U of M
Duce Staley D'Andre Swift
Detroit Lions: Duce Staley gives optimistic update on D’Andre Swift
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?