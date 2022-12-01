Detroit Lions injury report: Thursday, Dec. 1

On Sunday afternoon, our Detroit Lions will look to win their fifth game of the season when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. After winning three straight games, the Lions lost to the Buffalo Bills team by a score of 28-25 on Thanksgiving day. After that loss, the Lions are now 4-7, and in order to make the playoffs, they are probably going to have to win at least five of their final six games. Just moments ago, the latest Detroit Lions injury report was released for their Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars, and as you can see, a couple of players returned to practice on Thursday.

Which players are on the Detroit Lions injury report

The Lions have released their latest injury report for Week 13, and as you can see below, Evan Brown and Julian Okwara missed practice, while Penei Sewell and Ifeatu Melifonwu returned to action.

Here is the full injury report:

