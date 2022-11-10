Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Nov. 10

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions play the Bears on Sunday
  • The have released their latest injury report

On Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Lions will also be looking for their first road win since Dan Campbell took over as their head coach prior to the 2021 season. If they want to make that happen, the Lions will have to go into Soldier Field, where they will take on Justin Fields and a Chicago Bears offense that can be extremely dangerous, especially as of late. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released for Thursday, Nov. 10.

Detroit Lions injury report

Who is on the Detroit Lions injury report for Thursday, Nov. 10?

The Lions have released their latest injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, and as you can see, they are getting healthier. In fact, the only player to not practice today was WR Josh Reynolds, who continues to deal with a back injury.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Josh ReynoldsWRbackNPNP
Kerby JosephSconcussion protocolLPLP
Chase LucasCBankleNPLP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSankleLPLP
Matt NelsonTcalfLPLP
AJ ParkerCBhipLPLP
Malcolm RodriguezLBelbowLPLP
D’Andre SwiftRBankle/shoulderLPLP
Frank RagnowCfootLPFP
Jamaal WilliamsRBresting veteranNPFP

TAGGED: Detroit Lions
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Tigers roster moves Detroit Tigers roster moves continue with claim of Andy Ibanez, outrighting of others
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions injury report
Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Nov. 10
Detroit Lions News
Detroit Tigers roster moves
Detroit Tigers roster moves continue with claim of Andy Ibanez, outrighting of others
Detroit Tigers News
Domata Peko
Domata Peko Former MSU Player Has Family Involved In $2B Powerball Ticket
MSU Uncategorized
Week 10 Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Week 10 Inside the numbers
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?