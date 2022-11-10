Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, Nov. 10

On Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Detroit Lions will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Lions will also be looking for their first road win since Dan Campbell took over as their head coach prior to the 2021 season. If they want to make that happen, the Lions will have to go into Soldier Field, where they will take on Justin Fields and a Chicago Bears offense that can be extremely dangerous, especially as of late. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released for Thursday, Nov. 10.

Who is on the Detroit Lions injury report for Thursday, Nov. 10?

The Lions have released their latest injury report for their Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, and as you can see, they are getting healthier. In fact, the only player to not practice today was WR Josh Reynolds, who continues to deal with a back injury.