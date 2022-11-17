Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, November 17

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  • The Lions play the Giants on Sunday
  • The Lions latest injury report has been released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their second road game in a row (third overall) when they travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Giants. After starting the season with a very disappointing 1-6 record, the Lions have started winning by defeating the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field and the Chicago Bears on the road. If the Lions are able to beat the Giants, they will go into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills with a 4-6 record. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released for Thursday, November 17.

As you can see, Trinity Benson, Josh Paschal, and Frank Ragnow missed practice today, while Charles Harris is new to the report with a groin injury.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Trinity BensonWRkneeNPNP
Josh PaschalDLkneeNPNP
Frank RagnowCfootNPNP
DeShon ElliottSconcussionLPLP
Charles HarrisDLgroinnot listedLP
Josh ReynoldsWRbackNPLP
Taylor DeckerTresting veteranNPFP
Chase LucasCBankleFPFP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSankleFPFP
Matt NelsonTcalfFPFP
Malcolm RodriguezLBelbowFPFP
D’Andre SwiftRBankle/shoulderFPFP
Jamaal WilliamsRBillnessNPFP

