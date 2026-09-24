Detroit Lions Injury Report: Thursday, September 24

The Detroit Lions released their Thursday practice report ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 game against the New York Jets, and two players remained sidelined for a second consecutive day.

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Offensive lineman Ben Bartch (foot) and safety Thomas Harper (ankle) were both non-participants again Thursday. Detroit did receive encouraging progress from defensive lineman Alim McNeill and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, however.

Here is the full official Lions practice report:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Ben Bartch OL Foot NP NP Thomas Harper S Ankle NP NP Christian Mahogany OL Hip LP LP Blake Miller T Knee LP LP Tate Ratledge OL Elbow LP LP Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Illness LP FP Hogan Hatten LS Wrist FP FP Alim McNeill DL Personal NP FP

NP = did not participate; LP = limited participation; FP = full participation.

Bartch, Harper remain the names to watch

Bartch’s continued absence leaves Detroit monitoring its offensive-line depth, while Harper’s ankle issue remains notable for a secondary that is already short on healthy options.

The Lions remain without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, and Avonte Maddox is out for the season. Harper’s status could further affect Detroit’s available safety combinations against the Jets.

Christian Mahogany, Blake Miller and Tate Ratledge each remained limited for a second straight day. Their Friday participation will help clarify whether any of them carry a game designation into the weekend.

McNeill, Hassanein provide positive movement

McNeill’s return to full participation is a positive development after he missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons. Hassanein also improved from limited participation Wednesday to a full participant Thursday while dealing with an illness.

Detroit has not yet issued final game statuses. Those designations will arrive after Friday’s practice as the Lions prepare to host the Jets at Ford Field. The official Lions schedule lists the Week 3 matchup for Sunday.