Detroit Lions Release Final Injury Report for Week 9

The Detroit Lions have officially released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, and a few key names will be missing in action.

As head coach Dan Campbell hinted earlier this week, safety Kerby Joseph (knee) has been ruled out. He’ll be joined on the sidelines by running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), both of whom were unable to practice this week.

That’s a tough blow for Detroit’s defense and backfield depth, but there’s at least some encouraging news elsewhere.

Four players have been listed as questionable, Taylor Decker (shoulder/rest), Avonte Maddox (hamstring), Sione Vaki (groin), and Daniel Thomas (forearm). Decker’s designation suggests the team is being cautious with its veteran tackle as the Lions prepare for a physical divisional matchup.

Bottom Line

The good news? The rest of Detroit’s starters are ready to roll as the team looks to stay atop the NFC North.

Kickoff between the Lions (6-2) and Vikings (3-5) is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field.