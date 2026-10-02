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Detroit Lions Final Injury Report Brings Mixed News

Detroit Lions injury report vs Panthers
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The Detroit Lions have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and there is good news and bad news for Dan Campbell’s team.

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Detroit has officially ruled offensive lineman Ben Bartch OUT, while starting cornerback D.J. Reed is QUESTIONABLE because of a rib injury. Meanwhile, EDGE DJ Wonnum has completely avoided a game designation after returning to full participation in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Detroit Lions Final Injury Report vs. Panthers

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Ben BartchOLFootDNPDNPDNPOUT
D.J. ReedCBRibLPLPLPQUESTIONABLE
DJ WonnumEDGEBackDNPFPFPNo designation

The official Lions injury report confirms Bartch did not participate in practice at any point this week. Reed was limited during all three practices, while Wonnum’s progression from sitting out Wednesday to consecutive full practices Thursday and Friday cleared him from the final injury designations.

Ben Bartch Officially Ruled Out

Bartch’s status shouldn’t come as much of a surprise after the veteran offensive lineman failed to practice Wednesday or Thursday. Friday brought no improvement, and Detroit has now officially ruled him out for Sunday night’s game in Carolina.

That will force Detroit to adjust along an offensive line that has already dealt with its share of moving pieces this season. The Lions are also still waiting for Cade Mays to return from injured reserve, with Campbell recently indicating that Detroit has been targeting sometime after its Week 6 bye for his potential return.

Bartch’s absence will be worth watching against a Carolina defensive front that will be trying to disrupt Jared Goff before Detroit’s passing game can attack an already depleted Panthers secondary. The Lions have scored exactly 31 points in each of their first three games, so maintaining protection for Goff will again be critical.

D.J. Reed Is the Big One to Watch

Reed is easily the most significant uncertainty remaining for Detroit.

The veteran cornerback practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of his rib injury, giving him at least a chance to suit up Sunday night. However, the questionable designation means his availability won’t be certain until closer to kickoff.

Detroit would certainly prefer to have him.

The Lions have already been searching for additional help at cornerback, with Campbell confirming Friday that Detroit was “very much in” on a potential Joey Porter Jr. trade that Brad Holmes had worked for a while, before Pittsburgh ultimately sent Porter to Dallas. With Terrion Arnold no longer part of Detroit’s secondary and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. taking on a larger role, losing Reed would create another significant test for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

According to Friday’s league-wide injury information, Reed remained limited in practice, so his status is officially one to monitor throughout the weekend.

DJ Wonnum Ready to Roll

Perhaps the best news on Detroit’s injury report involves Wonnum.

There was some concern Wednesday when the veteran EDGE missed practice with a back injury, but those concerns disappeared quickly. Wonnum returned as a full participant Thursday and remained full-go Friday, leaving him without a game designation.

That’s important considering what Wonnum did against the Jets.

Wonnum recorded two sacks in Detroit’s 31-24 victory at Ford Field and provided some much-needed pressure off the edge. Having him available gives Sheppard another pass-rushing option as the Lions prepare for Bryce Young and the Panthers offense.

Lions Enter Sunday Night Relatively Healthy

For a team heading into Week 4, Detroit’s final injury report could certainly be much worse.

Bartch will not play, and Reed’s status creates a legitimate concern in the secondary, but only one Lions player has officially been ruled out. Wonnum’s quick recovery from his back issue also eliminates what initially appeared to be another potentially significant concern earlier in the week.

Carolina, meanwhile, has its own substantial injury problems. Wide receiver Xavier Legette and starting guard Damien Lewis have been ruled out, while Jalen Coker, Monroe Freeling, Lee Hunter and Cam Jackson are questionable.

Detroit enters Sunday night’s matchup at 2-1 following its 31-24 victory over the New York Jets. Carolina is 1-2, and kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

The biggest Lions question between now and then is pretty simple.

Will D.J. Reed be able to go?

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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