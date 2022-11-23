Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions injury report: Wednesday, November 23

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions host the Bills on Thanksgiving Day
  • The Lions released their final injury report on Wednesday

When the Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday afternoon at Ford Field, they will be looking to pick up their fourth win in a row. Despite having three losses, the 7-3 Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL, and they will be looking to keep pace with the other top teams in the AFC who have an equal or better record. For the Lions to take down the Bills, they are going to need all hands on deck, and according to their latest injury report, that may not happen.

This week's hottest stories
Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ...
Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released, and as you can see, Evan Brown, Charles Harris, Jonah Jackson, Jeff Okudah, and Josh Paschal have been ruled OUT.

Here is the full injury report:

Featured Videos

Detroit Lions Injury Report
PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*Tuesday*Wednesday*Game Status
Evan BrownG/CAnkleNo PracticeNo PracticeNo Practiceout
Charles HarrisDLGroinNo PracticeNo PracticeNo Practiceout
Jonah JacksonGConcussionNo PracticeNo PracticeNo Practiceout
Jeff OkudahCBConcussionNo PracticeNo PracticeNo Practiceout
Josh PaschalDLKneeNo PracticeNo PracticeNo Practiceout
Josh ReynoldsWRBackNo PracticeLimited PracticeLimited Practicequestionable
DJ CharkWRAnkleLimited PracticeLimited PracticeFull Practice
Frank RagnowCFootNo PracticeLimited PracticeFull Practice
Malcolm RodriguezLBElbowFull PracticeFull PracticeFull Practice
D’Andre SwiftRBAnkle/ShoulderFull PracticeFull PracticeFull Practice
Detroit Lions Injury Report

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Mel Tucker Michigan State Michigan State paid Mel Tucker $100,000 meant to be shared with others
Next Article Detroit Lions set a record Detroit Lions elevate 2 players for Thanksgiving matchup vs. Bills
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Mike Sainristil Michigan
Michigan CB Mike Sainristil plants ‘Block M’ flag at midfield following win over Ohio State [Video]
U of M
Cornelius Johnson
Cornelius Johnson plays hero in the first half for the Michigan Wolverines [VIDEO]
U of M
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Lee Corso’s makes “chalk” pick for matchup of Michigan vs Ohio State [VIDEO]
U of M
Michigan Football
5 injured Michigan football players expected to play vs. Ohio State
U of M
Lost your password?