Detroit Lions injury report: Wednesday, November 23

When the Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday afternoon at Ford Field, they will be looking to pick up their fourth win in a row. Despite having three losses, the 7-3 Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL, and they will be looking to keep pace with the other top teams in the AFC who have an equal or better record. For the Lions to take down the Bills, they are going to need all hands on deck, and according to their latest injury report, that may not happen.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released, and as you can see, Evan Brown, Charles Harris, Jonah Jackson, Jeff Okudah, and Josh Paschal have been ruled OUT.

Here is the full injury report:

Featured Videos

