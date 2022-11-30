Detroit Lions NewsGeneral Topic

Detroit Lions injury report: Wednesday, November 30

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Lions host the Jaguars on Sunday
  • The Lions have released their initial injury report

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field. After winning three games in a row, the Lions lost to an outstanding Buffalo Bills team by a score of 28-25 on Thanksgiving day. With the loss, the Lions are now 4-7 on the season, and in order to make the playoffs, they are going to have to win at least five of their final six games. Just moments ago, the initial Detroit Lions injury report was released for their Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Which players are on the Detroit Lions injury report

Earlier today, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press gave the following injury update for the Lions.

Jonah Jackson and Jeff Okudah wearing red no-contact jerseys at Lions practice, Penei Sewell working on the side with trainers. Paschal back, no Evan Brown. Didn’t see Melifonwu either.”

Featured Videos

The Lions have released their initial injury report for Week 13, and as you can see below, there are a couple of concerns going into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Here is the full injury report:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Evan BrownCankleNP
Ifeatu MelifonwuSillnessNP
Julian OkwaraLBelbowNP
Penei SewellTankleNP
Jonah JacksonGconcussionLP
Chase LucasCBhamstringLP
Jeff OkudahCBconcussionLP
Josh PaschalDLkneeLP
Frank RagnowCfootLP
Detroit Lions injury report

